Southampton, Nathan Jones and the relegation threat to club's strategy

Sam Wallace
·6 min read
Southampton, Nathan Jones and a club in transition's devout faith in data - Ian Walton/REUTERS
Southampton, Nathan Jones and a club in transition's devout faith in data - Ian Walton/REUTERS

There is a data analysis programme, much influential in football, that rates manager performance relative to factors such as transfer spend and wage bill. Near the top of it for much of last year was Kjetil Knutsen, the Danish coach of Norwegian Bodo/Glimt, which may account for why he is a runner for so many recent jobs.

Roberto De Zerbi, the new Brighton manager is highly rated, and so too was Bruno Lage, formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers. In the top five last year was the Luton Town manager Nathan Jones, and that factor was such a key influence in his appointment at Southampton in November. The club’s new director of football, Rasmus Ankersen, formerly of Brentford, now part of Saints’ new owners Sport Republic, saw in Jones’ data exactly what he believed the club needed.

On Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of Sport Republic’s takeover of Saints from the inert ownership of Chinese investor Gao Jisheng, Jones’ Southampton side fell to their fourth defeat of his new era. It was the club’s sixth in a row. This cut that much deeper for being at home to Nottingham Forest and the home crowd responded angrily. Sport Republic is chiefly funded by founder Dragan Solak, a Serb billionaire. They have invested additional funds in the club, but on the pitch, performance has gradually declined.

This month they will have to do again with a transfer window upgrade of your to £30 million that will begin with the Croatia striker Mislav Orsic, who had his medical on Thursday ahead of a £6 million move from Dinamo Zagreb. The club are looking at an experienced centre-half such as Michael Keane, having failed to sign Conor Coady in the summer. They have looked at Terem Moffi, a 23-year-old Nigerian striker at Lorient in France. They have tried unsuccessfully to persuade Danny Ings to return. They may even bring Jan Bednarek, on loan at Aston Villa, in from the cold.

There is a theme running through the targets in this emergency window for Saints: experienced, older players. Orsic is 30. For Saints, who signed six players under the age of 21 in the summer, it is an admission that not every decision by the new owners has worked out.

The year 2022 was a bad one for Saints. Change had to come. By the autumn, Ralph Hasenhuttl, the melancholic Austrian who had worked so valiantly to keep the club in the Premier League for four seasons had run out of energy. The players also needed a new voice. Sport Republic had spent around £200 million on the takeover including the clearing of debt and there has been more investment since in infrastructure. They wanted to do things their way.

Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United - Robin Jones/GETTY IMAGES
Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United - Robin Jones/GETTY IMAGES

Ankersen now runs the football side of the club. He introduced a devout attitude to data, especially in pursuit of Hasenhuttl’s successor. While all clubs now rely on data to some degree, choosing a manager is an inexact science at the best of times. Sport Republic wanted to find a manager who would be able to make their strategy work and outperform his budget. The data identified Jones.

Saints’ broader plan is to sign young players who could later be traded for a profit. Many of the signings look like they will be successful in the long-term. The 18-year-old Romeo Lavia was the subject of interest from Chelsea after just five games of his career. Armel Bella-Kotchap made Germany’s World Cup squad. Tino Livramento, signed the previous summer from Chelsea, aged 18, was a key figure until he got injured.

The physical demands of the Premier League has been a problem for many of the young signings. Lavia and Juan Larios, both Manchester City academy graduates, are now injured. The 20-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, also a City academy graduate, has struggled for form of late. Sam Edozie, a fourth City academy graduate signing in the summer, has needed conditioning and is now having a first team impact.

Southampton, Nathan Jones and the relegation danger testing club's strategy - Vince Mignott/SHUTTERSTOCK
Southampton, Nathan Jones and the relegation danger testing club's strategy - Vince Mignott/SHUTTERSTOCK

For Jones, however, the adaptation has been less easy. At Luton Town he reached the Championship play-offs last season on a fraction of the budget of other clubs. Whether that meant he was qualified to keep Saints’ delicate top-flight existence alive as a rookie Premier League coach remains to be seen. These are early days for him but not for Saints. The season’s half-way point is approaching. Southampton have always been one bad run of results from trouble, even in the days of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman, when they briefly threatened the elite and then sold them their best players. This is a hard club to manage, but others have proved it can be done.

Before the Sport Republic takeover, the first team was run by Hasenhuttl and Martin Semmens, the chief executive. The director of football operations Matt Crocker, a former colleague of Gareth Southgate at the Football Association, ran the academy. Since the takeover, led by Sport Republic chairman Henrik Kraft, all those figures have either left or been moved aside.

Hasenhuttl has gone. Crocker will leave at the end of the season. Semmens no longer has influence over signings that he once did, although the owners still listen to him. The chief commercial officer David Thomas is also to depart the club. These are big changes to a club that, for all its imperfections, is competing in its 11th successive season in the Premier League. Not everything at Saints was wrong.

Sport Republic have been unfortunate in that their best hire, head of recruitment Joe Shields, also from City, was swiftly poached by Chelsea. Shields offered insight into the best young players, many of whom had been produced at his former club. Yet with the departure in the summer of experienced older figures like Oriol Romeu and Shane Long there was another element to Southampton’s squad that needed to be addressed.

There are two cup ties before a critical Premier League game away at Everton a week on Saturday and by then, there is expected to be two further additions in defence and midfield, as well as Orsic. Southampton’s new owners have been obliged to learn as they go about the complexities of Premier League survival. For them and their new manager they will have to hope it is not too late.

Latest Stories

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Maple Leafs look ahead to opportunity for blue line to gain familiarity

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line regained some familiar faces playing alongside each other on Tuesday night. Toronto's 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues was the first time the team had defencemen Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie all playing in the same game since Nov. 11. It was Sandin's first game back from a four-game absence due to a neck injury. For Rielly, it was his third game back from a knee injury that cost him 15 games. Brodie, meanwhile, missed 12 games bec