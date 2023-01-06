Southampton, Nathan Jones and the relegation threat to club's strategy

Southampton, Nathan Jones and a club in transition's devout faith in data - Ian Walton/REUTERS

There is a data analysis programme, much influential in football, that rates manager performance relative to factors such as transfer spend and wage bill. Near the top of it for much of last year was Kjetil Knutsen, the Danish coach of Norwegian Bodo/Glimt, which may account for why he is a runner for so many recent jobs.

Roberto De Zerbi, the new Brighton manager is highly rated, and so too was Bruno Lage, formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers. In the top five last year was the Luton Town manager Nathan Jones, and that factor was such a key influence in his appointment at Southampton in November. The club’s new director of football, Rasmus Ankersen, formerly of Brentford, now part of Saints’ new owners Sport Republic, saw in Jones’ data exactly what he believed the club needed.

On Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of Sport Republic’s takeover of Saints from the inert ownership of Chinese investor Gao Jisheng, Jones’ Southampton side fell to their fourth defeat of his new era. It was the club’s sixth in a row. This cut that much deeper for being at home to Nottingham Forest and the home crowd responded angrily. Sport Republic is chiefly funded by founder Dragan Solak, a Serb billionaire. They have invested additional funds in the club, but on the pitch, performance has gradually declined.

This month they will have to do again with a transfer window upgrade of your to £30 million that will begin with the Croatia striker Mislav Orsic, who had his medical on Thursday ahead of a £6 million move from Dinamo Zagreb. The club are looking at an experienced centre-half such as Michael Keane, having failed to sign Conor Coady in the summer. They have looked at Terem Moffi, a 23-year-old Nigerian striker at Lorient in France. They have tried unsuccessfully to persuade Danny Ings to return. They may even bring Jan Bednarek, on loan at Aston Villa, in from the cold.

There is a theme running through the targets in this emergency window for Saints: experienced, older players. Orsic is 30. For Saints, who signed six players under the age of 21 in the summer, it is an admission that not every decision by the new owners has worked out.

Story continues

The year 2022 was a bad one for Saints. Change had to come. By the autumn, Ralph Hasenhuttl, the melancholic Austrian who had worked so valiantly to keep the club in the Premier League for four seasons had run out of energy. The players also needed a new voice. Sport Republic had spent around £200 million on the takeover including the clearing of debt and there has been more investment since in infrastructure. They wanted to do things their way.

Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United - Robin Jones/GETTY IMAGES

Ankersen now runs the football side of the club. He introduced a devout attitude to data, especially in pursuit of Hasenhuttl’s successor. While all clubs now rely on data to some degree, choosing a manager is an inexact science at the best of times. Sport Republic wanted to find a manager who would be able to make their strategy work and outperform his budget. The data identified Jones.

Saints’ broader plan is to sign young players who could later be traded for a profit. Many of the signings look like they will be successful in the long-term. The 18-year-old Romeo Lavia was the subject of interest from Chelsea after just five games of his career. Armel Bella-Kotchap made Germany’s World Cup squad. Tino Livramento, signed the previous summer from Chelsea, aged 18, was a key figure until he got injured.

The physical demands of the Premier League has been a problem for many of the young signings. Lavia and Juan Larios, both Manchester City academy graduates, are now injured. The 20-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, also a City academy graduate, has struggled for form of late. Sam Edozie, a fourth City academy graduate signing in the summer, has needed conditioning and is now having a first team impact.

Southampton, Nathan Jones and the relegation danger testing club's strategy - Vince Mignott/SHUTTERSTOCK

For Jones, however, the adaptation has been less easy. At Luton Town he reached the Championship play-offs last season on a fraction of the budget of other clubs. Whether that meant he was qualified to keep Saints’ delicate top-flight existence alive as a rookie Premier League coach remains to be seen. These are early days for him but not for Saints. The season’s half-way point is approaching. Southampton have always been one bad run of results from trouble, even in the days of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman, when they briefly threatened the elite and then sold them their best players. This is a hard club to manage, but others have proved it can be done.

Before the Sport Republic takeover, the first team was run by Hasenhuttl and Martin Semmens, the chief executive. The director of football operations Matt Crocker, a former colleague of Gareth Southgate at the Football Association, ran the academy. Since the takeover, led by Sport Republic chairman Henrik Kraft, all those figures have either left or been moved aside.

Hasenhuttl has gone. Crocker will leave at the end of the season. Semmens no longer has influence over signings that he once did, although the owners still listen to him. The chief commercial officer David Thomas is also to depart the club. These are big changes to a club that, for all its imperfections, is competing in its 11th successive season in the Premier League. Not everything at Saints was wrong.

Sport Republic have been unfortunate in that their best hire, head of recruitment Joe Shields, also from City, was swiftly poached by Chelsea. Shields offered insight into the best young players, many of whom had been produced at his former club. Yet with the departure in the summer of experienced older figures like Oriol Romeu and Shane Long there was another element to Southampton’s squad that needed to be addressed.

There are two cup ties before a critical Premier League game away at Everton a week on Saturday and by then, there is expected to be two further additions in defence and midfield, as well as Orsic. Southampton’s new owners have been obliged to learn as they go about the complexities of Premier League survival. For them and their new manager they will have to hope it is not too late.