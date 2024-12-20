Southampton line up Ivan Juric to replace Russell Martin as head coach

Ivan Juric pictured in October during a short spell in charge of Roma. Photograph: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Southampton are closing on the appointment of Ivan Juric as Russell Martin’s successor. The former Roma manager, who was sacked by the Serie A club last month after 12 matches, was on the shortlist to replace Ralph Hasenhüttl at Saints two years ago and is expected to be given the job this time.

Southampton, bottom of the Premier League and fighting an immediate return to the Championship after one win in 16 matches, are searching for their fifth manager in just over two years.

Juric, who impressed across a three-year spell in charge of Torino, was pinpointed as a leading candidate by the Sport Republic ownership group, led by Dragan Solak, Henrik Kraft and Rasmus Ankersen. It is thought Saints were keen on avoiding paying compensation, making the out-of-work Juric an attractive option.

The former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand was also thought to be a candidate and Southampton are admirers of Carlos Corberán, who has a release clause of about £3m in his contract at West Brom.

It is unclear whether a deal to appoint Juric could be finalised in time for him to take charge at Fulham on Sunday. Simon Rusk, who was appointed Southampton Under-21s’ coach in the summer, is in interim charge.

Juric has taken charge of six Italian clubs but the Croat has never coached in England. The 49-year-old previously described himself as an avid fan of heavy metal, citing his love for Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer.