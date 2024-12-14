Southampton coach Russell Martin claims Manchester United would struggle to get Tyler Dibling’s left foot for £21 million

Southampton manager Russell Martin has issued a hands-off warning to Manchester United or any other potential suitors of his young star Tyler Dibling.

One of the key features of Ineos’ ownership model so far is that they are always looking to add young talent to the squad.

This has been seen with the exciting captures of Leny Yoro for the first team and goalscoring sensation, Chido Obi in the youth team.

The Red Devils are also about to officially announce a deal for Paraguayan 17 year old Diego Leon, who will join in the summer.

Another youngster they have been keeping tabs on is Southampton’s 18 year old, Dibling.

It was reported that scouts had been watching the player earlier in the season and the interest is said to be driven by United’s technical directorJason Wilcox.

The English starlet will not come cheap however, or at least that is according to Martin.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Sky Sports) ahead of Southampton’s match against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow he claimed, “I was told some rumours about Man Utd, one was a bid of £21 million.”

The Premier League coach clearly did not think much of the bid as he commented after, “I’m not sure you’ll get his left foot for that.”

Martin did give hope to rivals chasing his signature by stating, “we have offered him a contract, a really good contract for someone his age. At the minute, I don’t think his agent agrees, so that’s where we’re at.”

Nonetheless, he went on to say that Diblings’ parents and the teenager himself want him to stay on the south coast and that he believes a new deal is only a matter of time.

Dibling has been highly impressive this season, despite Southampton languishing in 20th position. He has played 16 games in all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.

He was also on-fire when United travelled to St Mary’s in September when he tore Diogo Dalot to pieces and won a penalty which his side failed to convert.

Of course should Southampton be relegated this term, Dibling’s price would almost certainly decrease and it will be a situation which numerous top teams, including United, will be keeping a close eye on.

Feature image Michael Steele via Getty Images

