Southampton vs Chelsea Live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

07:38 PM

Sterling to shine against Southampton?

Raheem Sterling got his first Chelsea goals at the weekend, scoring twice as Tuchel's side beat Leicester 2-1

This game perhaps couldn't come better for him to continue that run because he has directly been involved in 11 Premier League goals against Southampton (scoring seven and assisting four)

07:07 PM

Well my prediction was wrong...

Southampton make two changes after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United. Ibrahima Diallo comes in for Joe Aribo and Roman Perraud replaces Moussa Djenepo

Chelsea make three changes following Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester. Captain Cesar Azpilicueta replaces Reece James, who is named in the squad.

Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly returns to the side from suspension in place of Trevor Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech replaces Conor Gallagher following the midfielder's red card.

06:56 PM

Here are the teams

SOUTHAMPTON XI TO FACE CHELSEA: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Djenepo, S. Armstrong, Aribo, Mara, Walcott.

CHELSEA XI TO FACE SOUTHAMPTON: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Ampadu, Chukwuemeka, Gilmour, Kovacic, Pulisic, Vale, Broja.

Referee: Micheal Oliver (England)

06:40 PM

Good evening

Welcome to live coverage of Southampton vs Chelsea, a fixture which Southampton fans will remember for all the wrong reasons.

Apologies for rubbing salt into the wounds Southampton fans, but the last meeting between these two sides saw Chelsea romp to a 6-0 hammering over Southampton on the south coast.

Chelsea showed no mercy at St Mary's last season and Thomas Tuchel will hoping his side can display the same ruthlessness after making a mediocre start to their Premier League campaign by their standards.

His side have picked up just seven points from their last four outings but Chelsea managed to bounce back from a humiliating defeat to Leeds, with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the weekend, courtesy of Raheem Sterling who got off the mark in a Chelsea shirt.

Chelsea are expected to challenge for the Premier League title, but they cannot afford to keep dropping points at this early stage of the season.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will be demanding a strong showing from his players here and it remains to be seen whether his side can grind out a vital away win this season.

Conor Gallagher is suspended for Chelsea after a dismal against Leicester, but Kalidou Koulibaly should return from his ban at the back. French striker Wesley Fofana is set to join the club imminently if he passes his medical but will not be registered in time to start.

Meanwhile, Southampton come into the game on the back of a defeat against Manchester United, with Ralf Hasenhuttl's side picking up just four points from their last four league matches so far. The home side will be aware of the fact that Chelsea have been vulnerable this season and they will look to make the most of the visitors performances and punish them there.

Ralf Hasenhuttl may consider naming an unchanged side after running Manchester United close on Saturday. Stuart Armstrong could push for a start in the side after combining well with Che Adams in the second half. Centre back Armel Bella Kotchap overcame a knock to produce an excellent performance and should retain his position, if fit.

On their day, Southampton have the quality to trouble any side and it will be interesting to see if their players can step up and deliver in this mid week fixture.

Join us from 6.45pm for the team news