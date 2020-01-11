Southampton beats Leicester City less than three months after record 9-0 humiliation (video)

Danny Ings and Southampton are smiling after Saturday's win over Leicester City. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

What a difference 78 days makes.

Southampton beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, a stunning reversal of the 9-0 Leicester beatdown in late October.

That equalled the record for biggest margin of victory in the Premier League era, and considering Southampton suffered it at home, whereas Ipswich Town lost by the same scoreline at mighty Manchester United back in March of 1995, it’s probably the frontrunner for worst loss in Premier League history.

Despite Dennis Praet’s opener in the 14th minute, it was a nervy and uneven performance for Leicester. Danny Ings’ opportunistic goal in the 81st minute proved the difference:

Stuart Armstrong brought Southampton level a few minutes later thanks to a shot that took a fortunate deflection off rising Foxes star James Maddison:

Jonny Evans’ late equalizer was wiped out by VAR, and he did appear to be offside, at least under VAR’s atom-thin margin for decisions. Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez each had hat tricks in the earlier 9-0 demolition, but neither found the back of the net on Saturday.

Instead, they and Leicester City became the latest high-profile victims of Southampton. The Saints have now beaten Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester since Boxing Day, and climbed out of immediate relegation trouble because of it.

Curiously enough, Ipswich Town also beat Manchester United in September 1994, meaning the two teams that lost 9-0 in the Premier League era won that season’s corresponding fixture.

