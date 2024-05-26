Southampton beat Leeds to win richest game in football and return to Premier League

Back in the big time: Southampton celebrate their win over Leeds in the play-off final that sent them back to the Premier League - PA/Adam Davy

And the Saints go marching back to the Premier League. It may have only been an absence of one season, it surely felt like more, but Southampton have returned to the top-flight at the first attempt.

For Leeds United it will be another campaign in the Championship and the scrutiny will swing onto their manager Daniel Farke and whether he can survive given the expectation – and the demand for immediate promotion - and the strength of the squad. They were desperately disappointing in this play-off final.

In the single most lucrative match in world football – worth at least £140 million and more than £300 million if relegation is avoided in season one – this was a triumph for Southampton’s admirable Russell Martin.

His team has played attractive, free-flowing football but, here, they ground it out with a superb defensive performance.

The only goal came from their top-scorer Adam Armstrong who took advantage of Leeds’ ragged defence – played onside by Joe Rodon and Archie Gray – to run onto Will Smallbone’s clever pass and score with a low cross-shot.

"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨



Clinical from Adam Armstrong! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OZNRw7Nzft — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 26, 2024

It was Armstrong’s 24th goal of the season and he has scored in all three games Southampton have played against Leeds. They have won them all but this was by far the most precious and significant.

The closest Leeds came was late on when substitute Daniel James crashed a half-volley against the cross bar. Then in added-time he drew a low save from Alex McCarthy with a shot.

Southampton return to Premier League: As it happened

06:03 PM BST

Daniel Farke’s post-match thoughts

Congratulations to Southampton. They were able to be effective today. Defended really, really well during the whole game. That’s football. We had more possession, more shots, more expected goals. Dominated the game in many spells but their defending was a little bit more effective than us. It’s always important to be good in both boxes. We started the game totally on the front foot and had many good situations but in the final third, we were not that committed to the attack. On this level, when you play in a final, you have to be spot on. It’s a bit written in the stars, sometimes it’s not meant to be.

Daniel Farke the head coach / manager of Leeds United consoles Georginio Rutter of Leeds United

05:59 PM BST

History made

4 - Southampton have been promoted to the English top-flight for the fourth time (also 1966, 1978, 2012), while this is the first time they have earned promotion from any Football League division via the play-offs. Premier. pic.twitter.com/rijihG3yv3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2024

05:44 PM BST

Russell Martin speaking post-match

I feel really emotional from the love and support I’ve had over the last nine or 10 months, especially during the tougher times, and the support of the board. For Jason and the board to give me the job in the first place, I feel we had to do this to justify their decision. Because I was not an exciting appointment! I finished 10th with Swansea with a certain way of working. So for them to take me on was really brave and the team have been so brave. I’ve enjoyed watching the team grown and the players grow, because its not not easy what we’ve asked them to do.

Southampton manager Russell Martin celebrates after winning the Championship Play-Off final

05:38 PM BST

Harry Maguire enjoying some Leeds schadenfreude

05:36 PM BST

Russell Martin lifting the trophy in front of the Southampton fans

Russell Martin, Manager of Southampton, celebrates with the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final Trophy

05:29 PM BST

Southampton’s match-winner Adam Armstrong

I don’t know what to say. It’s what we’ve been working for all year, we know how good the Championship has been this year. What a way to go up! I saw the space in behind [for the goal] and I knew if I put it across goal it was going to go in, so it was a nice one. The gaffer in his staff came in and put the marked down on what they wanted... and look at this! This is why we’re footballers.

Adam Armstrong of Southampton celebrates with the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final Trophy

05:23 PM BST

There’s the Southampton trophy lift

Southampton's Jack Stephens lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the Championship Play-Off final

05:22 PM BST

Southampton captain Jack Stephens speaking post-match

I’m just lost for words. I’m a little bit emotional at the moment. I’m so proud to be captain of this club and so proud of the boys. We probably didn’t play our best game today but we showed a different side. There were a few people who doubted this season, could we really defend, could we really dig in? I think we really showed that today and were magnificent as a whole defensively.

Jack Stephens of Southampton celebrates at full time as Southampton win the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final

05:16 PM BST

The celebrations start for Southampton fans

Southampton fans celebrate after winning the Championship Play-Off final

05:14 PM BST

Leeds youngster Archie Gray in tears, comforted by Farke

Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, consoles Archie Gray of Leeds United

05:12 PM BST

The contrasting emotions of the play-offs

Southampton's Che Adams and Ryan Fraser celebrate after winning the Championship Play-Off final

Joe Rodon of Leeds United looks dejected following defeat to Southampton during the Sky Bet Championship Play Final match between Leeds United and Southampton

05:06 PM BST

FT: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Southampton are back in the Premier League on a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Leeds. Daniel Farke’s array of attacking talent never really showed up, and their defence was picked apart for Armstrong’s winner. Southampton spent much more of this game without the ball than usual, but were rock solid. Leeds just did not create enough, aside from Dan James hitting the bar.

Adam Armstrong of Southampton celebrates victory, after Southampton secure promotion to the Premier League after defeating Leeds United

05:04 PM BST

101 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

A highly amusing moment at the end. The referee blew his whistle to deal with some handbags between Aribo and Meslier, and Armstrong took his shirt off thinking it was the full-time whistle! He might not have long to wait.

05:02 PM BST

100 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

There is still a minute to play because of that head injury. Bednarek hammers a cross clear, and then Leeds send a switch of play our for a throw. Southampton have surely cracked this. No more than 30 seconds to go.

05:01 PM BST

99 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

A slight scare for Southampton as the ball bounces through to Antony in the penalty area, but the Leeds sub was judged to have controlled the ball with his arm. Southampton can clear their lines.

05:01 PM BST

98 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Leeds do now have a throw deep in Southampton territory. Roberts is going to hurl this into the box, but once again McCarthy does superbly to command his area and punch clear. Southampton have not been all about passing patterns and build-up play today. They have done the ugly side of the game expertly.

04:59 PM BST

97 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Che Adams doing exactly what he was brought on to do. Uses his body to win a free-kick from Rodon just outside the corner of the Leeds box. Southampton take it short and head for the corner, but Adams runs it out for a Leeds goal kick.

04:58 PM BST

96 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

A huge roar from the Southampton fans as Manning wins a free-kick around halfway. The fans can see the finish line, but a one-goal lead at this stage is never comfortable.

Leeds chip a long ball into the box, but McCarthy and Harwood-Bellis communicate well with the goalkeeper gobbling up the loose ball.

04:56 PM BST

94 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

What Southampton have, they hold. They have a defensive line of six across their box, this is an exercise in absorbing pressure and dealing with balls into the box.

James with another good strike! This time from around 25 yards, but McCarthy plunged to his left and pushed the ball wide. Sound goalkeeping.

04:55 PM BST

92 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Play resumes on 92 minutes, so this game should finish after 101 minutes. Joseph with quick feet to drive into the box for Leeds, but his pull-back was behind all the white shirts. Adams and Aribo then do well to move Southampton up the pitch.

04:53 PM BST

90 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

There are going to be NINE minutes of added time. Unbearable for Southampton fans. Was always going to be the case after that clash of heads involving James and Walker-Peters. Play has still not restarted as they continue to receive treatment. James’ head is bandaged, Terry Butcher style, and likewise Walker-Peters.

The clock has ticked beyond 91 minutes, so we could be in for 100 or 101 minutes.

04:49 PM BST

87 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Rutter takes on a shot from distance when he had James it support but he was always leaning back and it flew over the bar. Leeds look a bit livelier since Joseph has come on up front. Southampton defenders trying to reorganise themselves. A couple of head clashes halt the game. Dan James is down.

04:47 PM BST

84 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Dan James is so, so unlucky, he almost scored one of the great play-off final goals! The ball sat up for him to strike a dipping volley from the left-corner of the box, and it crashed back down off the underside of the cross and out with McCarthy well-beaten. Was that Leeds’ last chance?

SO CLOSE! 🤏



Dan James' effort CRASHES against the crossbar! 💥 pic.twitter.com/xTXmo4qu9B — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 26, 2024

04:45 PM BST

82 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Ethan Ampadu stays down after a knock, and Leeds are making another change: Joseph on for Firpo. A forward for a full-back, one last throw of the dice.

Another sub for Southampton: Edozie, the first-half sub, is off and Manning is on. The inverse change from Martin: a forward off, a defender on.

04:42 PM BST

80 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Leeds fans finally have something to cheer about. Che Adams dallies on the edge of his defensive third, and is closed down by Ampadu. The Leeds player robbed him of possession, and Adams had to drag him down at the expense of a booking. The free-kick is flicked behind for a Leeds corner. Gruev whips it in, but once again a Southampton head meets it. Walker-Peters then does really well to scrap and win a free-kick.

04:39 PM BST

77 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Dan James spins in behind and shows his turn of foot to keep the ball alive and win a corner. Rutter flicks the delivery on, but it is simple for McCarthy to claim. Leeds have not created much from open play and have not made the most of their set-pieces.

04:38 PM BST

A day to forget for Summerville

It is a measure of Summerville’s lack of influence that Leeds have taken him off with 20 minutes remaining. The best player in the Championship has not lived up to his billing today.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville is spoken to by Referee John Brooks

04:36 PM BST

Leeds need to pull a rabbit from the hat

It’s a ragged sort of game and, as it stands, that is suiting Southampton. Leeds are really struggling to build any momentum or create any sustained pressure.

Georginio Rutter of Leeds - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

04:35 PM BST

74 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Farke has seen enough: Kamara and player of the season Summerville are off, replaced by Roberts and Anthony. Southampton fans will be buoyed that Gnonto and Summerville have been seen off.

04:34 PM BST

72 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Aribo threatens in behind the Leeds defence, but he could not quite hook the bouncing ball across to Adams and it looped into Meslier’s arms. Leeds are looking short of ideas at the moment, Southampton as comfortable as you can be in the circumstances.

04:32 PM BST

70 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Rodon lets a pass run under his foot and Southampton have a throw in Leeds territory. Martin is making another change: Adams is on for Fraser. That means Edozie switches to the left and Armstrong moves right.

04:30 PM BST

68 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Edozie misses a decent chance to put this game beyond the reach of Leeds! He was in space in the left channel, and tried to cut inside and bend a shot into the far corner with his right foot but it was always rising. The Southampton winger was a little hesitant as he approach the chance.

04:28 PM BST

66 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Leeds are making a change: Gnonto is off, replaced by Dan James. The Italian never really recovered from that knock to his lower back in the first half. You’d think James’ pace was made for this big Wembley pitch. James delivers a cross but Walker-Peters is positioned well to head away.

04:26 PM BST

64 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Southampton stem the flow of Leeds attack by winning some set-pieces and putting their foot on the ball. They will hope this follows the same pattern as the first half, with Leeds fading after a fast start. Armstrong proving a thorn in their side yet again, winning a corner.

04:22 PM BST

60 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Rutter goes down very, very easily under pressure from Downes, and wins a free-kick near the left corner flag. The Southampton midfielder is furious. Excellent claim from McCarthy. Armstrong then is flagged offside after another bending run behind the Leeds defence.

04:19 PM BST

57 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

A long spell of possession from Leeds in the Southampton half, but they cannot carve out that clear-cut chance. Some groans from the Leeds fans as Gnonto knocks a pass back the way he is facing rather than turning forward. Better from the winger moments later, to win a free-kick in a crossing position over on the left. Summerville clearly thought it was a shooting position, slicing a shot horribly over the bar. A poor decision and worse execution.

04:17 PM BST

55 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

The game has become manic, neither team able to keep the ball for more than a couple of passes. That element of chaos suits Leeds more than Southampton. Martin’s team have defended their penalty area well today, though.

04:15 PM BST

52 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Worrying moment for Southampton as Harwood-Bellis is dragged wide to deal with Rutter’s run down the left channel, and he was always late. The Leeds man pushes the ball past him and wins the free-kick.. Harwood-Bellis heads behind for a corner. Then Leeds let Southampton off the hook with a foul throw by Archie Gray.

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter in action with Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis

04:12 PM BST

49 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Better from Leeds, but Harwood-Bellis produces an excellent block to deny Rodon in the box. Then Summerville bends a shot wide of the far corner from just outside the area. Leeds’ fans find their voice.

04:10 PM BST

47 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Rutter does well to get his body between Walker-Peters and the ball and win a foul.

It is Southampton who produce the first dangerous attack of the half, with Edozie skipping his way into the penalty area and pulling the ball back for Stephens. His shot is blocked.

Gnonto carries the ball forward for Leeds on the break but Southampton funnelled bodies back behind the ball.

04:07 PM BST

We’re back under way at Wembley!

No changes from Farke or Martin. Leeds need to rediscover their football from the early minutes of the game.

03:59 PM BST

Sam Dean’s half-time verdict

It’s not a thriller, but these games rarely are. Southampton will be happy at the break, not just because of the goal but also because they have limited Leeds to very few opportunities. Summerville, Rutter, Gnonte and Piroe need to offer much, much more after the break.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville passes past Southampton's Jan Bednarek

03:52 PM BST

HT: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

It looked a matter of when not if Leeds would score in the first 10 minutes, but they have lost their way. Southampton have been finding it easier to contain their dangerous wingers and have kept the ball better. Southampton’s goalscorer Armstrong has been a pest for the Leeds defence, while Downes and Aribo have also done well. Gnonto subdued since an early knock in the back, and Leeds look to be missing Bamford.

Southampton fans in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium

03:50 PM BST

45 minutes+5: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Flynn Downes has been really impressive in midfield for Southampton, eating up the ground with ease. Once again, Armstrong stretches the Leeds defence and his shot is deflected behind for a corner which Meslier palms away.

03:49 PM BST

45 minutes+3: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Southampton finishing the stronger, Smallbone with another ball whipped across the Leeds penalty area from the right. Southampton and Armstrong are targeting that side of the Leeds defence, staying away from Gray and Rodon.

03:46 PM BST

45 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

How important could that save from Meslier be? Southampton caught Leeds out with a free-kick knocked down the side of the defence, and Armstrong fired a low shot through legs across goal. Meslier got down smartly to save, and Leeds were fortunate that no Southampton was there to score the rebound.

03:44 PM BST

43 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Summerville has been booked for a late challenge on Harwood-Bellis in the Southampton penalty area. Yellow card for the Leeds forward, and that was the correct decision. Not enough force to warrant further punishment.

03:43 PM BST

41 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

A bit of a scramble in the Southampton penalty area but Piroe is penalised for a handball. Downes and Gruev both fly into a 50:50, crunching the ball in between them, but both midfielders spring to their feet immediately.

03:40 PM BST

39 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Rutter with a lovely turn away from Bednarek, who brings him down at the expense of a booking. Terrific pass from Ampadu, zipped through the lines from the back, gets Leeds moving forward, but Southampton get behind the ball swiftly.

We’ve seen very little so far of Crysencio Summerville, the Championship player of the year. 21 goals and 10 assists this season, but nothing of note at Wembley... yet.

03:38 PM BST

37 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Those stoppages have disrupted some of the game’s early rhythm, which will suit Southampton who have the lead. Teams who score first tend to go on and win these play-off finals, but Leeds have enough goal threat in their team to turn this around. At the moment, they are probably seeing more of the ball which may not suit them.

03:35 PM BST

35 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Brooks looks distraught, but Martin and the medical staff took the decision out of his hands. Shortly before coming off, and slumped to the turf after battling for a loose ball. Edozie on.

Southampton's David Brooks looks dejected after being substituted due to injury

03:33 PM BST

33 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Brooks is running around with his left arm tucked in towards his stomach, he will surely have to come off here. Credit to him for giving this a try, but he will effectively become a passenger. Sure enough, Edozie is getting ready to replace him.

03:32 PM BST

31 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Bit of an injury worry for Southampton: David Brooks is off the pitch and nursing a shoulder injury. Still receiving treatment, and Che Adams is warming up. Brooks is going to come back on and give it another go. Patient defending from Southampton to absorb Leeds possession before Aribo pounces on a loose touch and wins a foul.

03:29 PM BST

Leeds took the bait

Just a few minutes before that goal, the Leeds players had been applauding each other for blocking Southampton’s passing game. They have evidently been working on their pressing in the Southampton half, but it was a more basic defensive issue that cost them here: the back four was all over the place as Armstrong ran in behind.

Southampton's English striker #09 Adam Armstrong (L) celebrates with Southampton's Welsh midfielder #36 David Brooks

03:28 PM BST

26 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Southampton were certainly starting to see more of the ball, but this looked an unlikely scoreline during a nervy first 10 minutes. They are moving the ball with more confidence now though, and Walker-Peters has won a corner.

The corner was cleared and Leeds suddenly had four against two, but Downes put Gray under enough pressure to misdirect the pass.

03:25 PM BST

GOOOOAALL! Armstrong puts Southampton in front

Slightly against the run of play, but Leeds were cut apart at the back. Smallbone collected the ball in space behind the Leeds midfield, and he poked a ball through to Armstrong who exposed a jagged Leeds line. Ampadu stepped out to Small bone and his fellow defenders did not cover around. The result: a huge gap in the middle, and Armstrong finished smartly across Meslier.

"Southampton announce their Wembley arrival!" 🚨



Clinical from Adam Armstrong! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OZNRw7Nzft — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 26, 2024

03:24 PM BST

22 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Leeds moving the ball smoothly into the final third again, but Gray’s cross to the back post is neither one thing nor the other and drifts in behind. I think the uninitiated Leeds watcher will wonder how they didn’t go up in the top two given the quality on display from Rutter, Gnonto and Summerville.

03:21 PM BST

20 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Summerville starting to look very dangerous, dribbling from out-to-in off the left. He finds a way through Southampton bodies into a central position, but tried a cute pass rather than a curling shot from just outside the area. Archie Gray then wins a couple of 50:50s and the referee says play on.

03:17 PM BST

16 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Play has stopped after Gnonto goes down holding his back. Did not look to be much in the challenge from Stephens, maybe just a nudge in the small of the back. This has been bright and breezy start to the game, and the sun has now reappeared at Wembley.

03:14 PM BST

13 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Better from Southampton in the last few minutes, with Smallbone testing Meslier from a free-kick which the Leeds goalkeeper pushes around the post. Meslier is then unconvincing from the resulting corner, coming to punch but missing everything. Leeds survive.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier

03:13 PM BST

Leeds fast starters

Impressive and energetic start by Leeds, who have been first to every ball so far and are causing problems on the right side, where Archie Gray and Wilfried Gnonto have started well. The Leeds players can feel they are on top here. Ethan Ampadu was just whipping his arms up towards the crowd, asking for more noise and energy from the Leeds end.

Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship Play Final match between Leeds United and Southampton

03:12 PM BST

11 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Summerville had the chance to thread a through ball in behind for Gnonto who was untracked, but he got the pass wrong. Then Flynn Downes puts his foot on the ball and helps Southampton establish their first serious period of possession. Martin applauds.

And after being on the back foot for the first ten minutes, Southampton create a good chance! Armstrong arced his run well behind the Leeds defence but Rodon positioned himself well to block Smallbone’s shot from the pull-back. It was neat hold-up play from Aribo earlier in the move.

03:09 PM BST

9 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Southampton are all over the place here. Jack Stephens is the latest player to give the ball away in his own half, and Rutter went barrelling into the penalty area. Southampton get a chance to draw breath after Firpo catches David Brooks late. In fairness to the Leeds defender, he slipped on the greasy turf.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke react

03:08 PM BST

7 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Summerville swings the free-kick to the back post where Rodon wins a header, but Southampton volley clear.

Then Leeds produce some lovely one-touch interplay to release Gnonto straight at the heart of the Southampton defence but his shot was tame. Worrying start for Southampton so far.

03:06 PM BST

5 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Leeds are the team who have settled first. There look to be spaces down the sides of the Southampton defenders for Leeds attackers to exploit. Southampton, as usual, are trying to get the ball down in their own half but are boxed in. Summerville wins a free-kick in a promising crossing position inside left.

03:03 PM BST

2 minutes: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

Not much time on the ball for either side in the opening exchanges. Fantastic first touch from Archie Gray to kill a Southampton diagonal dropped over his shoulder stone dead. Leeds trying to use Meslier between their centre-backs to outnumber Southampton’s front two.

03:01 PM BST

KICK OFF!

Fantastic atmosphere, and it is is Leeds who start on the front foot.

03:01 PM BST

Dustin Hoffman is in the stands

Given this is the 49th game of the Championship season, you could say both sets of players have been marathon men. Let’s see if either can graduate to the Premier League. I’m struggling to crow-bar Midnight Cowboy or All The President’s Men in.

02:55 PM BST

The two teams are coming out of the tunnel

The red and white split straight down the middle at Wembley is very pleasing visually. It is now raining quite heavily at Wembley which should mean a slick surface. The kind of conditions that bring defensive mistakes?

I should probably retract my earlier comment about the hot weather. The heavens have opened above Wembley.

A general view of Leeds United fans before the Sky Bet Championship play-off final

02:54 PM BST

As ever at Wembley...

The music being played through the stadium PA system is ear-splitting. They cannot bear the thought of fans being left to create their own atmopshere.

02:50 PM BST

Some messages from famous Leeds and Southampton fans

They include Mick Channon and Craig David in the red corner and David Seaman and Pablo Hernandez in the white corner on Sky.

02:44 PM BST

Leeds might be playing on the break

How much of the ball do Leeds need if they are to win this game today? They are not going to have much of it. Southampton have averaged 66 per cent of possession this season, which is more than any team in England’s top tiers. It’s a hot day, too. Not a nice afternoon to be chasing the ball.

02:42 PM BST

The warm-ups are under way

Flynn Downes of Southampton warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play Final match between Leeds United and Southampton at

Southampton manager Russell Martin before the match

02:38 PM BST

Farke on the balance Leeds must strike

Big game, big stage and this is the one we all want to be involved in. It’s important also to calm down and be yourself on the pitch. You want to play with fire and heart but cool in your head. It was a bit more of an emotional message before the game.

02:28 PM BST

Marching on together

Leeds United fans inside the stadium before the match

02:24 PM BST

The matchday squads in full

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville, Piroe

Subs: Cooper, Anthony, Shackleton, James, Byram, Darlow, Gelhardt, Roberts, Fernandez

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Brooks, Adam Armstrong,

Fraser

Subs: Manning, Adams, Stewart, Lumley, Bree, Rothwell, Sulemana, Edozie, Charles

02:07 PM BST

No huge surprises in the two XIs

Leeds were outstanding against Norwich in their semi-final second leg, so Farke sticks with a winning formula. They look the stronger unit on paper, with Gnonto, Rutter and Summervile likely to cause a leaky Southampton defence problems. Russell Martin does have Che Adams back on the bench. The striker has missed the last few games with injury.

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter (second right) and Wilfried Gnonto (right) on the Wembley pitch - PA/John Walton

02:03 PM BST

Leeds United’s starting XI

02:02 PM BST

Southampton’s starting XI

01:59 PM BST

There will be no Rishi Sunak at Wembley

Despite his Southampton allegiances, the prime minister will not be in attendance this afternoon.

01:57 PM BST

Southampton fans’ chant for Joe Aribo

Always believe innnnnn 🎶 pic.twitter.com/CklxmZjQnC — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 26, 2024

01:54 PM BST

Leeds are falling apart

Rob Bagchi writes that the Joy Division-inspired chant will ring around Wembley today, whether Leeds fans are being mocked or signing it themselves in ironic defiance. You can read all about the trials and tribulations of Leeds’ season in Rob’s piece here.

01:44 PM BST

Daniel Farke on wanting to create a Leeds legacy

I want to work at Premier League level because for me, it’s the best league in the world. This is my big motivation - to work there again and to work with an exciting club, who are very special in different ways and do things their own way. If it would be easy, it’s not my job. I always like challenges and something where you can create something special. I was never too attracted by being the 47th coach who wins the 347th title for a club, I want to create something special and also, if possible, to create a bit of legacy.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is seen ahead of the play-off final

01:38 PM BST

Wembley Way filling up nicely

A general view of Leeds United and Southampton fans making their way to the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship play-off final

01:37 PM BST

Russell Martin and his staff have gone for the casual look

Southampton manager Russell Martin (left) with staff on the pitch before the Sky Bet Championship play-off final

01:35 PM BST

Euro 2024 predictor

This is the final game of the domestic season, after which attention will turn to this summer’s European Championship in Germany. Jude Bellingham will of course be involved in next weekend’s Champions League final at Wembley. Do you fancy England to go all the way? Plot their route to the final with our predictor tool.

01:31 PM BST

Best betting sites

It’s the final chance for an immediate Premier League return for both teams. Back your predictions for the game on these best betting sites.

01:30 PM BST

King’s Cross closed

King’s Cross London Underground station was forced to close after fans reportedly set off flares inside.

Kings Cross is turning blue, white and yellow! #LeedsUnited #PlayOffFinal pic.twitter.com/sFi4Yfra23 — Greatest Hits Radio West Yorkshire News (@GHR_WestYorks) May 26, 2024

01:19 PM BST

Leeds and Southampton have no history of play-off success

This afternoon’s Championship play-off final is bound to be nerve-shredding for Southampton and Leeds United supporters, but ought to be richly entertaining for everybody else.

The fixture that has been dubbed the £300 million game (the figure seems to inflate every season) gives both of these clubs the chance of an immediate Premier League return.

Leeds will feel they should have sealed automatic promotion given the quality of their post-Christmas football, but some late stumbles proved costly.

Daniel Farke’s team are favourites at Wembley, and from a bird’s-eye view they look the more balanced outfit. Leeds and Southampton had very similar seasons when it came to attacking output - practically the same expected goals produced, delivering 81 Leeds goals and 87 for Southampton. Leeds conceded 20 fewer goals than Southampton though, and their underlying defensive numbers were significantly better. Southampton did have the better of the head-to-heads as the only Championship team to do the double over Leeds.

Southampton will not waver from Russell Martin’s possession-based approach, with Southampton seeing more of the ball than any team in England’s top four divisions. Only Manchester City completed more passes and more 10+ pass sequences than Martin’s team. That ought to give this afternoon’s game an open feel, with Leeds’ wide players Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto major threats.

“Externally the work we have done will be defined by the outcome, it always is in football, but for us I don’t think it will be,” Martin said.

“There is so much stuff to then be positive about and really for us to look forward to, to learn from and the same for the players, so it is such a fine margin between failure and success. Hopefully, we are successful on Sunday. Hopefully, we will achieve what we want to achieve.”

Strangely enough for two clubs of their stature, neither has much history when it comes to play-off finals. Southampton have never played in a play-off final. Leeds have played at Wembley just twice since the 1992 Community Shield, losing on both occasions. One of those was the 2008 League One play-off final, when they lost 1-0 to Doncaster Rovers. Leeds also lost to Watford in the 2006 Championship play-off final in Cardiff.

Full team news on the way shortly.