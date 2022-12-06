Southampton-based cruise ship Arvia set for Barbados naming

A new cruise ship is set to have its naming ceremony carried out in the Caribbean rather than in its home port.

Arvia will be based in Southampton, but unlike the rest of the P&O Cruises fleet based in the city, it will be named in Barbados.

"It is the first P&O Cruises ship - certainly in recent years - not to be named in Southampton," the firm said.

The vessel, which can carry 5,200 guests and 1,800 crew, will be named off the island on 16 March.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "We always aim to do things differently.

"Arvia will spend her first season sailing in the Caribbean so it is fitting that we mark her naming in one of our favourite ports of call."

Ahead of the naming, the cruise ship will arrive into Southampton "in a couple of weeks time" P&O Cruises said.

Fuelled by liquefied natural gas, the ship will sail its inaugural winter cruises from Southampton before heading to Barbados.

Throughout the summer it will sail from Southampton to the Mediterranean.

Analysis

By Paul Clifton, BBC South transport correspondent

This is a change of style for the UK's biggest cruise operator. It is inextricably linked to its home port of Southampton.

Iona's naming ceremony in the city in May 2021 was broadcast online due to coronavirus restrictions.

Her Majesty the Queen named Britannia, in a glittering ceremony in Southampton docks. She named Oriana there too in 1995.

Aurora was named in the city by the Princess Royal.

Other ceremonies in Southampton were conducted by Dames Darcey Bussell, Helen Mirren and Kelly Holmes.

Who will smash the champagne on the bow of Arvia in the Caribbean sunshine on an otherwise routine cruise? We don't know.

