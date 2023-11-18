Southall: Three charged with murder of 17-year-old killed in suspected fight

Homicide detectives have charged three men with the murder of 17-year-old Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, after he died in a suspected fight in west London.

Simarjeet suffered knife wounds in Burket Close on Wednesday.

The teenager, who lived close to the crime scene, died despite paramedics battling to save him.

Amandeep Singh, 21, Manjit Singh, 27, and Ajmeer Singh, 31, all of Southall, west London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

A fourth man, aged 71, remains in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan previously said: “Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet’s family at this extremely difficult time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible.

“In the coming days you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area. Please do speak to them about any concerns you may have.”

A witness described how the teenager was savagely beaten and stabbed after two groups clashed in the street.

The local, who did not want to be named, intervened at one stage to try and stop the violence telling the group “you are going to kill him.”

He told the Standard: "Some guys turned up in a car and they started fighting with people on the street. There was screaming and fighting. Someone shouted ‘they attacked my family’. The fighting was outside a house on Burket Close it was utter mayhem."

Another neighbour said the victim’s mother was at the scene and was screaming with grief. They said: “She was in a terrible way it was heartbreaking to see."