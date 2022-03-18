Southall: Police hunt three suspects after handyman knifed to death in west London

Suspects Mohamed Abdulhi Abdi (L) and Mohamed Abdi Mohammed (R) on the day of the killing (Met Police)

Police have released images of three men they want to trace after a handyman was killed in West London.

Augustus Fenton, 27, was set upon by men wielding knives and baseball bats in front of schoolchildren in Southall on March 28, 2017.

He passed away in hospital the next day.

Mr Fenton’s brother Elijah tried to stop the brutal attack and was left with permanent damage to his hand after he was stabbed.

Third suspect Mohammed Mohammed on the day of the killing (Met Police)

Mohamed Abdillahi was convicted of manslaughter and violent disorder in 2017. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A second man, Iyaas Maalin, 23, was jailed for 13 years at the Old Bailey on Thursday for manslaughter and violent disorder.

He was arrested in Holland in May 2019 and extradited back to the UK on 11 March 2021

Despite two convictions, the Met are still looking for three men in connection with the murder.

They have been named as Mohamed Abdulhi Abdi, Mohamed Abdi Mohammed and Mohammed Mohammed.

The men are believed to have been born in Somalia are thought to have fled the UK.

Speaking about the investigation DCI Katherine Goodwin, Specialist Crime, said: “With a team of dedicated, tenacious and skilled detectives, we are determined to bring to justice all of those responsible for killing Augustus and seriously injuring another man in his 30s who was also stabbed during the attack.

“Augustus was attacked twice on the afternoon of 28 March 2017, initially in King Street, Southall and minutes later by a group of five males in Featherstone Road. Augustus was fatally stabbed during this second attack.

“Our enquiries to trace the three others who attacked Augustus are making progress.

“We are releasing images of these three men, which were captured on the day of the killing in Southall.”

Victim: Augustus Fenton (Met Police)

Speaking after Abdillahi was sentenced, Mr Fenton’s mother Karen Benjamin, said the family had been “robbed of so much promise and plans”.

She said: “The quietness and emptiness around the family home is painfully agonising and hard to comprehend.”

Anyone who has information as to their whereabouts is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

“To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.