South Yorkshire: Plan to restore and protect green spaces

Plans are being drawn up to help restore and protect South Yorkshire's "precious" green spaces.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority was appointed to take on the responsibility under the Environment Act.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has given the authority £241,000 to prepare a strategy.

Mayor Oliver Coppard said the county's landscapes were an "unrivalled" asset.

It is expected to take up to 18 months to formalise the strategy, states the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Coppard said: "South Yorkshire's landscapes and natural environment are an unrivalled and precious asset.

"We desperately need to reverse the loss of wildlife, restore habitats and improve the natural environment of South Yorkshire for generations to come."

Mr Coppard said the strategy, created with input from communities, would "help us make the most of our natural capital".

He added: "This is urgent work, with enormous opportunities."

Often hailed the "greenest city in the UK", a third of Sheffield lies within the Peak District National Park and it markets itself as the "Outdoor City".

Sheffield Council declared a nature emergency in 2021 and committed itself to developing a comprehensive biodiversity action plan.

Last month, it pulled together a working group to look at what action was needed and it will meet in private to review what actions the council has taken since the declaration and present a report to the parks committee with its findings and recommendations.

