South Valley teen dies of a gunshot wound; police launch a homicide investigation

A 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen after being taken to a central San Joaquin Valley hospital, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Porterville Police officers responded about 7:37 p.m. Saturday to Sierra View Medical Center, according to a Sunday news release.

“Efforts to stabilize the child were unsuccessful and he died just before 11:00 P.M.,” according to the release.

Porterville detectives took over the investigation and it remained ongoing, according to the release.

It wasn’t immediately known how the teenager got to the hospital, and no other details were released at this point.

“At this time, we are not releasing any further information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” Administrative Sgt. Mark Hatch said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Steve Ward at 559-782-7400.