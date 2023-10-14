South Sudan buckles from stream of refugees fleeing Sudanese war

South Sudan is struggling to cope with the increasing flow of refugees pouring from neighbouring Sudan, where a six-month conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Visiting the country this week to assess the situation, three French MPs met with President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar.

The French lawmakers, from the France-Sudan parliamentary friendship group, visited the Gorom refugee camp, west of the capital Juba, while also holding meetings with a number of South Sudanese politicians.

"Our main objective is to better grasp the humanitarian situation on the ground and direct the attention in France on what's happening here," group chair Christophe Marion told RFI’s Florence Miettaux in Juba.

Sudan's conflict erupted in Khartoum on 15 April, pitting the Sudanese Army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"We are calling on the world to pay more attention to what is happening in South Sudan," said Charlotte Hallqvist, a spokesperson for the UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR.

"It’s a sad reality that it’s one of those crises that has fallen out of the media spotlight."

The Franco-Sudanese friendship group has stressed the importance for France to increase its contribution to ease the humanitarian crisis, which Marion says is "bound to inflate in the coming weeks and months".

While the camp once hosted around 3,000 people from Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, it has seen a sudden influx of 7,000 new arrivals from Sudan.

“It is clear the refugees will cross the Mediterranean if we keep doing nothing.”



