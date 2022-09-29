South Sound YMCA names Kyeshia Likely community engagement director

Kyeshia Likely is the new executive director of community engagement at South Sound YMCA.

She started Sept. 26, the organization announced.

She previously worked in youth programs for a Seattle nonprofit called called Choose180. Before that, she was an AmeriCorps volunteer, serving communities in the Greater Seattle area.

Her new role “is focused on developing innovative approaches to service delivery through deep stakeholder engagement and co-creation of programs,” according to a news release.

She also will be creating organizational policies and structures that remove barriers and foster equity and inclusion for all, according to the release.

—Rolf Boone