South Shields lighthouse dome swept away in Storm Babet

South Shields Lighthouse has been damaged in Storm Babet.

The dome of the lighthouse has been knocked off by high waves.

A spokesperson for Port of Tyne said: "The Harbour Master's initial assessment reveals that the top dome of the lighthouse has been forcibly removed by the relentless combination of sea and wind."

Weather warnings are in place across the region due to Storm Babet, which is causing adverse weather at the coast.

Port of Tyne is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the lighthouse and the pier.

The spokesperson added: "Furthermore, there is a suspicion of damage to the south pier structure, although this has yet to be officially confirmed."

University of Sunderland closes campus

The University of Sunderland has been forced to close one of its campuses because of the storm.

A spokesperson for the University of Sunderland said: "Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions, the University's St Peter's Campus has been closed to staff and students. There will be no access to the campus today or over the weekend.

"The University's City Campus remains open as normal."

An open day was to be held on St Peter's Campus on Saturday but this has been cancelled. The open day taking place on City Campus will go ahead as planned.

Northumberland power cut

Homes in Northumberland are suffering from power outages which will last until mid-afternoon.

The power cut has hit hundreds of homes across the western part of the county and up to the Scottish border.

Northern Powergrid described the outages as a "major power cut".

A spokesperson for the power company said: "We were alerted to a high voltage overhead fault at 7.40am this morning (20 October) in the area of Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland - initially affecting 693 customers.

"Within 10 minutes, our engineers were able to restore power to over 400 customers via network switching.

"Our customer support vehicles have been in the area since this morning, offering hot drinks and charging points amongst other essentials to customers in the most affected areas.

"Our field engineers are now continuing to restore power to the remaining 34 customers currently still off supply as quickly as possible."

Storm Babet is expected to hit the region in full force at around 1pm but some homes may be without power until 4pm.

In an update on the power company's website, Northern Powergrid said the outages were caused by "an unexpected problem with cables or equipment".

It added: "We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."

Wetland centre closed

A wetland centre in Washington has closed for the day due to the storm.

WWT Washington announced its closure on X, formerly known as Twitter. It said: "Due to the high winds & wet weather, we've decided to close [on Friday].

"We'll review and update later to see if we can reopen tomorrow. We apologise for any inconvenience.

"The safety of our team and visitors is our top priority - stay safe out there everyone."

