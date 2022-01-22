South Sacramento gunfire incident leads to teenager’s arrest, Sheriff’s Office says

A boy was arrested this week in south Sacramento after a shooting was picked up on law enforcement ShotSpotter technology.

In a news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that ShotSpotter activated six times at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, indicating 13 gunshots in a field near Maynard Way.

Deputies were dispatched in less than a minute and more gunshots were detected by ShotSpotter nearby. Dispatchers did not receive any reports of the shooting.

Responding deputies saw a vehicle with four people inside attempting to leave the area.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver and three passengers were detained. A gun without a serial number and ammunition were found on a juvenile inside the car.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and booked into Sacramento County juvenile hall on suspicion of two felony and two misdemeanor charges alleging carrying a loaded firearm registered to someone else, possession of a firearm by a minor, concealing a firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He is being held without bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 916-874-5115.