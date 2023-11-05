South Port New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:SPN) top owners are state or government with 66% stake, while 15% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Significant control over South Port New Zealand by state or government implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Southland Regional Council owns 66% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in South Port New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are state or government with 66% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 15% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of South Port New Zealand.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About South Port New Zealand?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own only a small portion of South Port New Zealand, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in South Port New Zealand. Southland Regional Council is currently the company's largest shareholder with 66% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Urquhart Family Trust is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and Kevin Douglas holds about 3.9% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of South Port New Zealand

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in South Port New Zealand Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own NZ$13m worth of the NZ$192m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 8.1%, of the South Port New Zealand stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for South Port New Zealand you should know about.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

