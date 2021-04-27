South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $15.2 million, compared to $15.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.82, compared to $0.87 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.38 for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2021 was $19.0 million, compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to 29 basis points, compared to 31 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 65 basis points for the first quarter of 2020.

  • The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2021 was $89,000, compared to $141,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.42% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2020 and 0.28% at March 31, 2020.

  • The adjusted (non-GAAP) efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 65.76%, compared to 64.19% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 69.10% for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 1.66% annualized, compared to 1.76% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.89% annualized for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $19.28 as of March 31, 2021, compared to $18.97 per share as of December 31, 2020 and $16.54 per share as of March 31, 2020.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Through the first quarter of 2021 our local Texas markets continued to recover as the pace of business has started to accelerate, real estate volumes remained strong, and the price of oil continued to rise. We are seeing these improved trends in our customers’ demand for credit and expect loan growth to reaccelerate to a low single digit rate through 2021, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, before returning to mid-single digit growth in 2022 as we continue to expand in our metropolitan markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and El Paso. Importantly, we will remain disciplined and will not sacrifice our credit standards as we grow the Bank. This discipline has served us well during the COVID-19 pandemic, as can be seen in the credit metrics of our loan portfolio, as our active loan modifications declined to 2.1% of our loan portfolio in the first quarter of 2021 from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020. We remain confident in the credit quality of our loan portfolio and the reserves for loan losses that we have.”

Mr. Griffith continued, “We believe the Bank’s financial position is strong as we have remained disciplined on core expenses as our mortgage volumes have grown, maintained strong liquidity, and are implementing a thoughtful capital allocation strategy to ensure a steady return of capital to our shareholders. During the first quarter of 2021, we continued to repurchase shares under our $10 million share repurchase program and last week our board of directors authorized a 40% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share. We also remain committed to our employees, customers and the communities that we serve. Along these lines, we launched our first corporate sustainability report in February 2021 which outlines our commitment to a diverse workforce and board of directors, our goal to reduce our carbon footprint, and our ongoing support to our local communities through increasing employee and Bank engagement. We understand that this is a journey and are excited with the many ways ahead where we can make a positive impact.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $30.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 3.52% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.13% for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans was 5.07% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 5.10% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 5.76% for the first quarter of 2020. The average cost of deposits was 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, representing a two basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 36 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2020.

Interest income was $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower loan rates and less purchase discount accretion, partially offset by additional fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) PPP loans. Interest income decreased by $2.8 million from the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower interest rates on loans, securities, and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by growth in average loans, principally from our origination of PPP loans. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $2.5 million in PPP related SBA fees. At March 31, 2021, there was $5.1 million of deferred fees that have not been accreted to income, the majority of which are expected to be recognized as PPP loans continue to be forgiven by the SBA over the next several quarters.

Interest expense was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in interest expense from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by growth in average interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by growth in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was largely due to growth in deposits and the issuance of $50 million in subordinated notes in September 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $1.3 million positive fair value adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights and a decrease of $1.0 million in income from insurance activities, due to typical seasonality for insurance. The increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to growth of $10.1 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as a result of an additional $219.5 million in mortgage loan originations and a $1.3 million increase in the fair value of the Company’s mortgage servicing rights. This increase was partially offset by a gain on sale of securities of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $34.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of an increase of $1.2 million in personnel expense related to higher health insurance costs and a change to the lender incentive compensation plan. This increase was partially offset by the decrease of $331 thousand in marketing and business development expense after it had been elevated for the Company’s Permian Basin branches in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $3.5 million increase in personnel expense. This increase was predominantly related to an additional $3.0 million in commissions paid on the higher volume of mortgage loan originations and a rise of $1.0 million in salary and other personnel expenses to support mortgage activities. There was a reduction in other noninterest expenses of $658 thousand during the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to $331 thousand in data conversion expenses and $300 thousand in computer equipment purchased in connection with upgrading the equipment at branches acquired by the Company in November 2019 through the Company’s acquisition of West Texas State Bank as well as at existing branches incurred during the first quarter of 2020.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.24 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $2.11 billion as of March 31, 2020. The $21.1 million increase during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of organic net growth of $46.5 million, partially offset by seasonal repayments of $25.4 million in agricultural operating loans. Additionally, there was a net increase of $3.5 million in PPP loans as the Company funded $77.6 million in new PPP loans, partially offset by payments of $74.1 million on PPP loans, during the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, loans held for investment increased $133.9 million from March 31, 2020, largely attributable to outstanding PPP loans of $173.5 million as of March 31, 2021, partially offset by the slower loan demand and accelerated repayments experienced during 2020.

Agricultural production loans were $80.5 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $105.9 million as of December 31, 2020 and $96.8 million as of March 31, 2020. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 is due to typical seasonal repayments on these agricultural production loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.16 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $2.97 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $2.67 billion as of March 31, 2020. Deposits increased $30.5 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2021 from December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, deposits increased $277.5 million, or 10.3%, from March 31, 2020. The increase in deposits since March 31, 2020 is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers depositing funds received from PPP loan advances, stimulus checks, and generally maintaining higher liquidity in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $962.2 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $917.3 million as of December 31, 2020 and $740.9 million as of March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 30.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2021. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was an increase of $181.3 million, or 6.1%. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020 was an increase of $489.8 million, or 18.4%. The changes from both compared periods is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers increasing their balances.

The Bank prepaid $50.0 million of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas in March 2021 and there was no related prepayment fee.

Asset Quality

As part of the Bank’s efforts to support its customers and protect the Bank as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has provided borrowers relief by offering varying forms of loan modifications including 90-day payment deferrals, 6-month interest only terms, or in certain select cases periods of longer than 6 months of interest only. As of March 31, 2021, total active loan modifications attributed to COVID-19 were $46.9 million, or 2.1% of the Company’s loan portfolio, down from $64.1 million, or 2.9% of the Company’s loan portfolio, at December 31, 2020. Approximately 95% of these active modified loans at March 31, 2021 are in the hotel portfolio.

The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2021 was $89 thousand compared to $141 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 is primarily due to the general improvement in the economy, a decline in the amount of loans that are actively under a modification, and a decrease in outstanding loan balances. There is continued uncertainty from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the full extent of the impact on the economy and the Bank’s customers remains unknown at this time. Accordingly, additional provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 2.01% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 2.05% as of December 31, 2020 and 1.38% as of March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans held for investment was 2.18% as of March 31, 2021.

The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio as of March 31, 2021 was 0.42%, compared to 0.45% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.28% at March 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.25% for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Selected Income Statement Data:

Interest income

$

32,982

$

33,984

$

34,503

$

34,007

$

35,737

Interest expense

3,438

3,619

3,230

3,559

5,538

Net interest income

29,544

30,365

31,273

30,448

30,199

Provision for loan losses

89

141

6,062

13,133

6,234

Noninterest income

26,500

26,172

31,660

24,896

18,875

Noninterest expense

37,057

36,504

35,993

35,207

34,011

Income tax expense

3,738

3,968

4,147

1,389

1,746

Net income

15,160

15,924

16,731

5,615

7,083

Per Share Data (Common Stock):

Net earnings, basic

0.84

0.88

0.93

0.31

0.39

Net earnings, diluted

0.82

0.87

0.92

0.31

0.38

Cash dividends declared and paid

0.05

0.05

0.03

0.03

0.03

Book value

20.75

20.47

19.52

18.64

18.10

Tangible book value

19.28

18.97

18.00

17.06

16.54

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

18,069,186

18,053,467

18,059,174

18,061,705

18,043,105

Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive

18,511,120

18,366,129

18,256,161

18,224,630

18,461,922

Shares outstanding at end of period

18,053,229

18,076,364

18,059,174

18,059,174

18,056,014

Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:

Cash and cash equivalents

413,406

300,307

290,885

256,101

136,062

Investment securities

777,208

803,087

726,329

730,674

734,791

Total loans held for investment

2,242,676

2,221,583

2,288,234

2,331,716

2,108,805

Allowance for loan losses

45,019

45,553

46,076

40,635

29,074

Total assets

3,732,894

3,599,160

3,542,666

3,584,532

3,216,563

Interest-bearing deposits

2,193,427

2,057,029

2,037,743

2,006,984

1,924,902

Noninterest-bearing deposits

962,205

917,322

906,059

940,853

740,946

Total deposits

3,155,632

2,974,351

2,943,802

2,947,837

2,665,848

Borrowings

164,553

223,532

204,704

252,430

185,265

Total stockholders’ equity

374,671

370,048

352,568

336,534

326,890

Summary Performance Ratios:

Return on average assets

1.66%

1.76%

1.88%

0.64%

0.89%

Return on average equity

16.51%

17.53%

19.32%

6.81%

9.00%

Net interest margin (1)

3.52%

3.64%

3.82%

3.79%

4.13%

Yield on loans

5.07%

5.10%

5.08%

5.06%

5.76%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

0.41%

0.45%

0.50%

0.56%

0.91%

Efficiency ratio

65.76%

64.19%

56.90%

63.28%

69.10%

Summary Credit Quality Data:

Nonperforming loans

14,316

14,965

15,006

10,472

7,112

Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment

0.64%

0.67%

0.66%

0.45%

0.34%

Other real estate owned

1,377

1,353

1,336

1,335

1,944

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.42%

0.45%

0.46%

0.33%

0.28%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment

2.01%

2.05%

2.01%

1.74%

1.38%

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)

0.11%

0.11%

0.10%

0.27%

0.25%


As of and for the quarter ended

March 31
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Capital Ratios:

Total stockholders’ equity to total assets

10.04%

10.28%

9.95%

9.39%

10.16%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.39%

9.60%

9.25%

8.66%

9.37%

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets

13.23%

12.96%

12.49%

10.47%

11.24%

Tier 1 capital to average assets

10.35%

10.24%

10.01%

9.60%

10.34%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

19.24%

19.08%

18.67%

14.32%

15.23%


(1)

Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
Expense

Yield

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
Expense

Yield

Assets

Loans, excluding PPP (1)

$

2,163,114

$

26,283

4.93

%

$

2,167,015

$

31,055

5.76

%

Loans - PPP

179,498

2,998

6.77

%

-

-

0.00

%

Debt securities - taxable

545,994

2,432

1.81

%

560,677

3,592

2.58

%

Debt securities - nontaxable

216,695

1,481

2.77

%

78,933

501

2.55

%

Other interest-bearing assets

330,233

100

0.12

%

151,133

734

1.95

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,435,534

33,294

3.93

%

2,957,758

35,882

4.88

%

Noninterest-earning assets

269,612

250,659

Total assets

$

3,705,146

$

3,208,417

Liabilities & stockholders’ equity

NOW, Savings, MMA’s

$

1,807,963

1,104

0.25

%

$

1,545,937

2,656

0.69

%

Time deposits

324,381

1,053

1.32

%

353,471

1,627

1.85

%

Short-term borrowings

25,022

4

0.06

%

30,744

93

1.22

%

Notes payable & other long-term borrowings

74,444

35

0.19

%

96,209

357

1.49

%

Subordinated debt securities

75,635

1,019

5.46

%

26,472

404

6.14

%

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

46,393

223

1.95

%

46,393

401

3.48

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,353,838

3,438

0.59

%

2,099,226

5,538

1.06

%

Demand deposits

935,345

765,637

Other liabilities

43,604

27,152

Stockholders’ equity

372,359

316,402

Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity

$

3,705,146

$

3,208,417

Net interest income

$

29,856

$

30,344

Net interest margin (2)

3.52

%

4.13

%


(1)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2)

Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

As of

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

65,204

$

76,146

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

348,202

224,161

Federal funds sold

-

Investment securities

777,208

803,087

Loans held for sale

125,792

111,477

Loans held for investment

2,242,676

2,221,583

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(45,019

)

(45,553

)

Net loans held for investment

2,197,657

2,176,030

Premises and equipment, net

59,211

60,331

Goodwill

19,508

19,508

Intangible assets

7,140

7,562

Other assets

132,972

120,858

Total assets

$

3,732,894

$

3,599,160

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

962,205

$

917,322

Interest-bearing deposits

2,193,427

2,057,029

Total deposits

3,155,632

2,974,351

Other borrowings

42,525

101,550

Subordinated debt securities

75,635

75,589

Trust preferred subordinated debentures

46,393

46,393

Other liabilities

38,038

31,229

Total liabilities

3,358,223

3,229,112

Stockholders’ Equity

Common stock

18,053

18,076

Additional paid-in capital

140,633

141,112

Retained earnings

203,777

189,521

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

12,208

21,339

Total stockholders’ equity

374,671

370,048

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,732,894

$

3,599,160

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,
2021

March 31,
2020

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

29,280

$

31,015

Other

3,702

4,722

Total Interest income

32,982

35,737

Interest expense:

Deposits

2,157

4,283

Subordinated debt securities

1,019

404

Trust preferred subordinated debentures

223

401

Other

39

450

Total Interest expense

3,438

5,538

Net interest income

29,544

30,199

Provision for loan losses

89

6,234

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,455

23,965

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposits

1,573

1,983

Income from insurance activities

1,112

1,159

Mortgage banking activities

18,816

8,753

Bank card services and interchange fees

2,642

2,238

Net gain on sale of securities

-

2,318

Other

2,357

2,424

Total Noninterest income

26,500

18,875

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

24,318

20,810

Net occupancy expense

3,565

3,600

Professional services

1,573

1,572

Marketing and development

568

768

Other

7,033

7,261

Total noninterest expense

37,057

34,011

Income before income taxes

18,898

8,829

Income tax expense

3,738

1,746

Net income

$

15,160

$

7,083

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

As of

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Loans:

Commercial Real Estate

$

673,985

$

663,344

Commercial - Specialized

279,389

311,686

Commercial - General

531,303

518,309

Consumer:

1-4 Family Residential

362,571

360,315

Auto Loans

219,977

205,840

Other Consumer

67,644

67,595

Construction

107,807

94,494

Total loans held for investment

$

2,242,676

$

2,221,583

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

As of

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

962,205

$

917,322

NOW & other transaction accounts

348,156

332,829

MMDA & other savings

1,520,943

1,398,699

Time deposits

324,328

325,501

Total deposits

$

3,155,632

$

2,974,351

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the quarter ended

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Efficiency ratio

Noninterest expense

$

37,057

$

36,504

$

35,993

$

35,207

$

34,011

Net interest income

$

29,544

$

30,365

$

31,273

$

30,448

$

30,199

Tax equivalent yield adjustment

312

336

322

290

145

Noninterest income

26,500

26,172

31,660

24,896

18,875

Total income

$

56,356

$

56,873

$

63,255

$

55,634

$

49,219

Efficiency ratio

65.76%

64.19%

56.90%

63.28%

69.10%

Noninterest expense

$

37,057

$

36,504

$

35,993

$

35,207

$

34,011

Less: net loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted noninterest expense

$

37,057

$

36,504

$

35,993

$

35,207

$

34,011

Total income

$

56,356

$

56,873

$

63,255

$

55,634

$

49,219

Less: net gain on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

(2,318

)

Adjusted total income

$

56,356

$

56,873

$

63,255

$

55,634

$

46,901

Adjusted efficiency ratio

65.76%

64.19%

56.90%

63.28%

72.52%

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

Net income

$

15,160

$

15,924

$

16,731

$

5,615

$

7,083

Income tax expense

3,738

3,968

4,147

1,389

1,746

Provision for loan losses

89

141

6,062

13,133

6,234

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$

18,987

$

20,033

$

26,940

$

20,137

$

15,063

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

As of

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Tangible common equity

Total common stockholders’ equity

$

374,671

$

370,048

$

352,568

$

336,534

$

326,890

Less: goodwill and other intangibles

(26,648

)

(27,070

)

(27,502

)

(28,414

)

(28,181

)

Tangible common equity

$

348,023

$

342,978

$

325,066

$

308,120

$

298,709

Tangible assets

Total assets

$

3,732,894

$

3,599,160

$

3,542,666

$

3,584,532

$

3,216,563

Less: goodwill and other intangibles

(26,648

)

(27,070

)

(27,502

)

(28,414

)

(28,181

)

Tangible assets

$

3,706,246

$

3,572,090

$

3,515,164

$

3,556,118

$

3,188,382

Shares outstanding

18,053,229

18,076,364

18,059,174

18,059,174

18,056,014

Total stockholders’ equity to total assets

10.04%

10.28%

9.95%

9.39%

10.16%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.39%

9.60%

9.25%

8.66%

9.37%

Book value per share

$

20.75

$

20.47

$

19.52

$

18.64

$

18.10

Tangible book value per share

$

19.28

$

18.97

$

18.00

$

17.06

$

16.54


