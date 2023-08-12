New South Park game Snow Day announced - watch trailer

THQ Nordic

South Park had two very well reviewed games over the last decade with The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole, and now the kids are back with brand new game Snow Day!.

But what's this? 3D?! Yup, the game has moved away from the 2D style of the previous two games that worked so well, although the characters still maintain the 'paper cutout' art style with their eyes and mouths.

In the trailer, we see Cartman in his Grand Wizard King outfit declaring that it's a snow day, which means no school... and the kids get to hack each other to bits in gory weapon-based combat.

THQ Nordic

Related: Ed Sheeran says South Park episode "f**king ruined" his life

Although we don't see any gameplay, this is going to be a four-player co-op title. With the mention of the 'new kid', it looks like you might be able to create your own custom character again.

The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole were both published by Ubisoft, and developed by Obsidian Entertainment and Ubisoft San Francisco, respectively. Snow Day! will be published by THQ Nordic and developed Question Games, who previously helmed The Magic Circle and The Blackout Club.

Comedy Central

Related: PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium free games for August 2023 announced

On the TV side, South Park was renewed in 2021 for six more seasons and 14 specials/TV movies bringing the series all the way to 2027, and up to an unprecedented 30th season for cable's longest running scripted series.

Season 26 aired earlier this year, although there were only six episodes rather than 10 per season that were standard throughout the 2010s.

South Park: Snow Day! will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in 2024. South Park airs on Comedy Central. It's also available via streaming services including Prime Video and NOW in the UK, with selected episodes on Netflix. In the US, it's also available on HBO Max.

You Might Also Like