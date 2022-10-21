South Modesto double shooting being investigated as murder-suicide

The death of two people in south Modesto on Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a murder-suicided, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Erich Layton said the suspect shot the maternal grandmother of at least one of his children at his home in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue. The suspect then walked off his property near the road and turned the gun on himself, Layton said.

Layton confirmed on Friday that one of the 911 callers was the victim’s daughter, who was also at the suspect’s house with her baby.

Layton said there was an argument prior to the shooting about child custody, but he didn’t know if it was about the baby. The baby’s mother previously lived at the residence but was not living there at the time of the shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead in the front yard and the man dead on the other side of the fence.

The names of the victim and suspect are expected to be released later on Friday.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies investigate the deaths of two people on Imperial Avenue in south Modesto on Thursday, Oct. 20.