South Mississippi sends four baseball teams to state finals. Here’s the schedule.

South Mississippi high school baseball will be well represented at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The Coast is sending four programs to the final round of the Mississippi high school baseball playoffs with hopes of bringing home some hardware.

Nearly every classification will have a Coast team vying for a title. The Gulfport Admirals face off against Lewisburg in the 6A final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

East Central will meet Saltillo in the 5A series. St. Stanislaus has a date with Amory at the 3A final, while Resurrection Catholic takes on West Union in 1A.

The momentum for the Coast began to build a year ago when Resurrection and ECHS both won state titles. It was the first year since 2010 that South Mississippi schools brought home trophies when Long Beach and St. Stanislaus did so.

While ECHS and Resurrection are aiming for back-to-back titles, Gulfport is shooting for its first crown since 1985 and St. Stanislaus is going for its first since 2015.

Here’s the schedule:

All games will begin on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Resurrection plays at 1 p.m., St. Stanislaus follows at 4 p.m. and Gulfport caps the night at 7 p.m.

East Central’s first game will be Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m.

Game two of the class 1A, 3A and 6A games will be at their same respective times on Thursday, June 1, and 5A again at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Any necessary game three will be played on Saturday, June 3.

Members of the East Central baseball team do backflips after beating West Jones in the 5A South State championship game at East Central High School in Hurley on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.