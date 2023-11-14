South Mecklenburg soccer’s ‘weird’ year could lead to a second state title

South Mecklenburg High School boys’ soccer coach Eric White says his team has had a bit of a “weird year.”

It could end, weirdly enough, with a state championship.

The Sabres (15-6-3) play at Hickory Ridge (17-2-5) Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game. The winner will advance to the state championship later this week.

South Mecklenburg has played in two previous state title games and won one. The Sabres’ last appearance in the final was eight years ago, when South Mecklenburg beat Wilmington’s Laney High, 2-0.

This season’s road to the state semifinals has been a little different, though. South Meck finished third in the SoMECK conference behind regular-season champion Ardrey Kell and Myers Park. The Sabres started the year 2-2, suffering back-to-back shutout losses in Games 3 and 4. Later, after being shut out by Weddington in September, South Meck was 4-3.

Not exactly the makings of a state championship contender.

There was another two-game losing streak later that month, too. But since then, the Sabres are 8-1-3 and have won four straight playoff games on the road. As a No. 24 playoff seed, South Mecklenburg is the lowest remaining seed in any of the state’s four classifications.

“It really doesn’t matter if we’re on the road or home, we just want to win,” said head coach Eric Smith. “We’ve had a weird year and didn’t finish up with the seed that we wanted, but we knew we were going to be dangerous. We knew whomever we ended up playing wasn’t going to want to play us. So we’re trying to do our best and stay together. If it’s on the road, it’s on the road.”

Hickory Ridge is the No. 3 overall seed in the West. The Ragin’ Bulls have won four straight and have not lost in 14 games.

Hickory Ridge is led by senior Ty Fritts, who has 21 goals and nine assists, and junior George Berube, who has 12 goals and eight assists.

They will test a Sabres defense that has allowed one goal in the playoffs.

“We play a very tough schedule,” South coach White said, “and it’s all a build-up for the playoffs. We hoped by the time we get to now, first of all we’re healthy, and finally we are, and then we hope for our best soccer. Hopefully, that’s what’s going on now.”

Community School of Davidson in regionals

One other Observer-area school will play in a regional final Tuesday.

In the 2A playoffs, Community School of Davidson (21-2-1) visits Swannanoa’s Owen High (20-1-30 at 6 p.m. Community School has won four straight games and will try to reach its first state championship since 2017, and its third overall.

Community School is led by a pair of seniors, Grayson Champion and Cameron Lawrence. Champion has 38 goals and nine assists this season. Lawrence has 24 goals and 13 assists.

Tuesday’s regional soccer schedule

Note: State finals will be Friday-Saturday. Schedule will be announced later.

Class 4A

West

South Mecklenburg (15-6-3) at Hickory Ridge (17-2-5), 7

East

Apex Friendship (19-5-1) at Cardinal Gibbons (14-6-3), 6

Class 3A

West

Enka (20-5-1) at Hickory (22-2-2), 6

East

JH Rose (22-2-1) at First Flight (20-0-1)

Class 2A

West

Community School of Davidson (21-2-1) at Owen (20-1-3), 6

East

Greene Central (18-4-1) at Franklin Academy (18-4-3), 7

Class 1A

West

Gray Stone Day (19-2-2) at Thomas Jefferson (20-0-2), 7

East

North Moore (15-4-2) at Hobbton (22-3-1), 6