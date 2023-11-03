South Mecklenburg soccer gets second straight NCHSAA playoff upset, heads to third round

The road warriors from South Mecklenburg High School have won again.

South Meck’s soccer team may be the No. 24 seed in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, but it sure isn’t playing like it. After beating No. 9 Watauga in the first round, the Sabres took down No. 8 Hopewell, 2-1, on the road Friday.

“It doesn’t really matter if we are at home or on the road,” Sabres head coach Eric White said, “they just want to win.”

Sabres goalkeeper Paul Northcutt feels like SoMECK conference play prepared them for the road journey in the playoffs.

“The road is nothing new, especially in our conference,” Northcutt said. “I think that is one of our stronger suits is being able to play on the road. It’s just about closing the games out.”

Northcutt and the Sabres have now won or tied nine of their past 10 games. That run followed a two-match losing streak.

“We’ve had a weird year,” White said. “We didn’t end up with the seed we wanted. But, we knew that whoever we ended up playing wouldn’t want to play us. If it’s on the road, it’s on the road. We just have to play our best soccer.”

Game highlights

The Sabres scored just eight minutes in, setting the tone early, and South Mecklenburg had good chances to widen its lead, but Titan goalkeeper Brian Henrriquez had several key saves in the first half to keep his team close.

In he second half, the Sabres came out aggressive and Patrick Burling scored four minutes in, extending the lead to 2-0.

Hopewell answered in 14th minute and controlled possession late, but the Titans couldn’t find the tying score to force overtime.

Three who made a difference

Patrick Burling, South Meck: He was the second goal scorer for the Sabres. Burling’s speed was an issue for the Titans to contend with all game. He often outran the nearest defender to the ball.

Paul Northcutt, South Meck: The Sabres goalkeeper had a brilliant game. Anytime the Titans had good looks at the goal, Northcutt was able to deny them. He also had a handful of good goal kicks to set his team up with scoring chances in the attacking third. He only allowed one goal off a deflection back to the Titans.

Brian Henrriquez, Hopewell: If it was not for the Titans’ goalkeeper, the game may have been out of reach early. Henrriquez continued his great performance in the second half denying eight shots on goal, only giving up one goal on a Sabre’ free run.

Worth Mentioning

▪ Despite the loss, Hopewell has improved its team winning percentage in each of the last three seasons, dating back to the abbreviated Covid year.

What’s next?

South Mecklenburg will advance to the third round of the playoffs and await the winner of TC Roberson and Porter Ridge.

“I’m sure (TC Roberson and Porter Ridge) are both great,” White said. “Porter Ridge is a little closer. If we have to go to Asheville, we will go to Asheville. At this point everyone is good, so we will just do our best.”

Hopewell will finish the season 19-3-2.

Scoring Summary

South Meck: 1 1 — 2

Hopewell: 0 1 — 1