South Lake Tahoe city councilman arrested by CHP denies having cocaine and meth in car

A South Lake Tahoe city councilman says he did not have cocaine or methamphetamine last month when he was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving recklessly.

Councilman Cody Bass was arrested Sept. 25 in Meyers on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, meth possession and cannabis possession while driving, said Officer Ruth Loehr, a spokeswoman for the CHP South Lake Tahoe office.

Loehr told The Sacramento Bee that a blood sample from Bass was obtained by officers after the arrest and was sent to a lab for analysis.

She said the CHP report of Bass’ arrest indicates that “white powder resembling cocaine,” and “crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine” was found in his vehicle. Loehr also said officers photographed Bass and the passenger compartment of his Tesla vehicle as evidence.

Bass is part of the five-member City Council, after being the top vote-getter in the 2018 at-large election. His term in office expires November 2022.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported this week that Bass denied the allegations that drugs were found in his vehicle.

“The report came out before the lab tested the substances in the car,” Bass told the Tribune. “I absolutely did not have cocaine and I absolutely did not have methamphetamine and the lab results will show that.”

Loehr said CHP officers pulled over Bass about 2:30 a.m. after reports of a reckless and impaired driver in a Tesla along Highway 50. The Tribune reported firefighters near Twin Bridges reported the erratic driving.