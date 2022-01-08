South Lake Tahoe, California house sells for $2 million

Sac Bee Bot
·1 min read

A seller has sold a 2,464-square-foot roomy house built in 1965 located in the 2100 block of Monterey Drive in South Lake Tahoe. The deed was signed on December 12, 2021. The $2,020,000 purchase price works out to $820 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,405 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:

  • In July 2021, a 1,940-square-foot home at Inverness Drive in South Lake Tahoe sold for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $773.

  • On Danube Drive, South Lake Tahoe, in July 2021, a 2,240-square-foot home was sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $536.

  • A 1,560-square-foot home on 2228 Morro Drive in South Lake Tahoe sold in May 2021 for $94,000, a price per square foot of $60.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

