Bank of Korea extends rate pause, seen on hold until early 2024

People walk on a zebra crossing in front of the buliding of Bank of Korea in Seoul

By Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank kept its interest rate unchanged for a sixth straight meeting on Thursday, as policymakers stay alert to higher oil prices that could interrupt a moderation in inflation.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key policy rate at 3.50%, as expected by all 49 economists polled by Reuters.

The South Korean economy has taken a hit from a cumulative 300 basis points of rate hikes since August 2021 that has been adding financial stress to households, among the most indebted in the world.

With markets not anticipating a rise in rates for the rest of the year, the focus is now on whether Governor Rhee Chang-yong will maintain his hawkish bias or signal a policy pivot.

"Above-target domestic inflation will keep the BOK guarded. September's print exceeded expectations at 3.7%, driven mainly by oil and agricultural prices. U.S. policy uncertainty and the recent resurgence in household debt will also be on the BOK's radar," ANZ economist Krystal Tan said ahead of the rate decision.

One challenge for the central bank is to tamp down on speculation about the prospect of rate cuts without triggering unwarranted confidence that financial market conditions are tight enough to cool inflation, analysts say.

Most analysts expect the BOK to hold rates through the first quarter of next year and cut them by 25 basis points to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024.

The economy grew more strongly than expected in the second quarter.

Inflation, which had eased steadily to 2.3% in July from a peak of 6.3% last year, accelerated for a second month in September and faces upside risks as uncertainties from the outbreak of war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas persist.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in April-June on a quarterly basis, beating the median 0.5% rise forecast in a Reuters survey and marking the biggest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2022.

Governor Rhee will hold a news conference at around 0210 GMT, which will be live streamed via YouTube.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)