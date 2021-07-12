South Korean Streamer Watcha Buys ‘Annette’, ‘Titane’ and ‘After Yang’
EXCLUSIVE: Growing South Korean streaming service Watcha is having a busy Cannes, landing local rights to three buzz titles here in the festival.
The company has bought Cannes opener Annette, Leos Carax’s musical starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which premieres tomorrow, and Kogonada’s After Yang.
The company said all three titles have the potential for theatrical releases in Korea. It will announce the acquisitions during a panel in Cannes today.
