South Korean Musician IU Named Global Ambassador of Gucci

Joining Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae and Shin Min-an, South Korean musician IU -- real name Lee Ji-eun -- has been named the latest global ambassador of Gucci.

The announcement doesn't come as a huge surprise, considering the K-pop star's ongoing partnership with the Italian house. The artist has worked with the brand in both the fashion and beauty categories in multiple editorials and red carpet events, including the most recent Cannes Film Festival. She attended the annual event wearing a lace floral number from Gucci. Her first partnership with the fashion brand dates back to 2019, when she was named ambassador in the Korean region alongside EXO member KAI, who has been a global ambassador since.

Gucci has yet to make an official announcement of the new deal, although it did refer to IU as a "Global Brand Ambassador" in its recent Instagram post. See the star wearing Alessandro Michele's design down below.

