South Korean man receives numerous calls after his real number appears on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’

A man from South Korea was bombarded with phone calls after his original phone number appeared on the new Netflix series Squid Game. Interestingly, the man was reportedly offered 100 million (which is Rs 63 lakh) in exchange for his phone number by a South Korean presidential candidate.

For the unversed, Squid Game is a fictional Korean drama series where characters or contestants from financially weak backgrounds are put into a mysterious survival game against each other to win $39 million. But winning the money is not that easy as the stakes are high at every level.

Meanwhile, Huh Kyung-young, the National Revolutionary Party's honorary chief, took to his social media handle stating that he was interested to buy the same phone number for 100 million. "I heard that the owner of the phone number shown on a business card in Squid Game is suffering serious damage from prank calls. I would like to buy the number for 100 million won," Huh Kyung-young said in a Facebook post. Last month, Huh Kyung-young announced his bid for the presidency.

However, the owner of the phone number recently claimed that it is not possible for him to change his number. As his phone number is linked to his business and private life. Reports suggest that currently, the man is under a lot of stress due to the continuous phone calls. He had not even heard or seen the series before the calls started pouring in.

According to the Independent, the owner of the phone number said that he has been receiving infinite calls and text messages. Explaining his ordeal, the man asserted that people are reaching out to him day and night due to curiosity. Firstly, he did not know about the show, but then a friend told him about his phone number being flashed on Squid Game.

Since its release on 12 September, Squid Game has become one of the biggest ever digital shows in the current times.

Also See: Korean drama Squid Game about to become 'Netflix's biggest show ever', says CEO

Story continues

US man’s gravestone missing for 150 years was being used to make fudge; recognised during auction sale

US woman claims she was charged for crying during surgery; hospital lists it as ‘Brief Emotion’

Read more on World by Firstpost.