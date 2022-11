Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur goes down with an injury during the UEFA Champions League - South Korea World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Valerio Pennicino /Getty Images

They are arguably the most accomplished Asian football team, but South Korea face a tough task if they are to progress from the group phase at the 2022 World Cup.

The squad is coached by Paulo Bento, the former Portugal manager who was charged with leading the national team to Qatar when he replaced Shin Tae-yong, whose time was up after the 2018 tournament.

Bento's career includes coaching Sporting Lisbon and leading Portugal to the semi-finals of Euro 2012, but he was later sacked.

The team is recognised by Fifa as Korea Republic.

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad

Each country’s final World Cup squad of 23-26 players must be submitted to Fifa by November 13. The replacement of injured or Covid-19 positive players is allowed up to 24 hours before a team’s first match. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Dubbed the most under-rated striker on the planet, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is the highlight of the squad.

In 2018, he was pivotal to South Korea stunning Germany, knocking them out of the group stage in Russia.

The key question is whether he can elevate his explosive Premier League form to the biggest stage of all.

However, required surgery on a fractured eye socket puts his World Cup with South Korea in serious jeopardy. The Tottenham Hotspur forward was injured during his team's Champions League win at Marseille.

Son jumped midway through the first half to try to flick on a high ball but he was caught in sickening fashion by Marseille's Chancel Mbemba, who had stepped up to contest it with him.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that he will begin a rehabilitation programme with their medical staff after the operation and the club intends to update supporters on the time-frame of his absence in due course. They did not confirm whether or not he was out of the World Cup because it will depend on the surgery and how is recovery progresses.

Story continues

What are South Korea's fixtures?

South Korea – or Korea Republic – are in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.

Nov 24: Uruguay vs Korea Republic, Education City Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time

Nov 28: Korea Republic vs Ghana, Education City Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time

Dec 2: Korea Republic vs Portugal, Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time

The knock-out phase will begin with the Round of 16 from December 3-6.

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is South Korea's World Cup record?

South Korea made their World Cup debut in 1954 and have competed in the most editions of any Asian country.

They have taken part in nine consecutive showpieces, finishing in the group stage every time except for in 2010 when they made the Round of 16 and in 2002 when they finished fourth place, their best result.

Their form coming into Qatar is a mixed bag, with this year's international friendlies seeing them draw to Costa Rica and Paraguay, beat Egypt 4-1 and Chile 2-0, and defeats to Brazil and UAE.

Latest odds

Son Hueng-min to outscore his peers at the World Cup? Find the latest top scorer odds here

South Korea are currently 250/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Argentina 13/2

England 7/1

Spain 15/2

Germany 10/1

Odds correct as of November 3.