South Korea World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds

South Korea have qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar after finishing runners-up from Group H.

Their qualification was secured in dramatic style, with a later winner from Hwang Hee-Chan giving them a 2-1 win over group winners Portugal.

The result meant Son Heung-min's side were level with Uruguay on goal difference but bettered them on overall goals scored.

They will face the winners of Group G, Brazil, in the last 16 on Monday, December 5.

South Korea's Portuguese coach Paulo Bento complained about a gap of just 72 hours between matches and said his team had physical and emotional fatigue, compared to a Brazil who had a squad with enough depth to rest players.

He said he was expecting Brazil to take the game to South Korea but was confident his players could keep them at bay.

"We're up against world-class players we are not intimidated," he said. "In our squad we have world-class players."

"One match it's not an entire tournament, we have one chance... Most important is we show we are a team that wants to win, wants to compete and fight until the last whistle," he said.

"Based on that, everything is a victory."

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun

Defenders: Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul

Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu.

Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung

What are South Korea's results and fixtures?

After qualifying as runners-up from Group H, South Korea will play the winners of Group G on Monday, December 5 at 7pm.

What is South Korea's World Cup record?

South Korea made their World Cup debut in 1954 and have competed in the most editions of any Asian country.

They have taken part in nine consecutive showpieces, finishing in the group stage every time except for in 2010 when they made the Round of 16 and in 2002 when they finished fourth place, their best result.

