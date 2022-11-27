South Korea World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Son Heung-min - South Korea World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

South Korea captain Son Heung-min will need time to re-adapt following his return from surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye, head coach Paulo Bento said after they held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in their World Cup opener on Thursday.

Son, playing in a black protective mask, spearheaded the South Korean attack but did not have much impact as they had six attempts at goal but none on target.

Bento said the 30-year-old, who was injured midway through Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League match at Olympique de Marseille this month, joined the squad only in recent days.

"Son is a player who, up until his, injury, had continuous rhythm and good performance," Bento said of Son, who had five goals and two assists for Spurs this season before the World Cup.

"He had a serious injury, he was inactive for a considerable time. He joined the team only in the last few days.

"After an injury and being exposed to more aggressive games, it is natural it will take him some step to re-adapt."

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun

Defenders: Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul

Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu.

Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung

What are South Korea's results and fixtures?

Group H

November 24: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

November 28: South Korea vs Ghana

December 2: South Korea vs Portugal

What is South Korea's World Cup record?

South Korea made their World Cup debut in 1954 and have competed in the most editions of any Asian country.

They have taken part in nine consecutive showpieces, finishing in the group stage every time except for in 2010 when they made the Round of 16 and in 2002 when they finished fourth place, their best result.

Latest odds

Son Hueng-min to outscore his peers at the World Cup? Find the latest top scorer odds here

South Korea are currently a best price of 650/1 to win the World Cup.