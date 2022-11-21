South Korea World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - SHUTTERSTOCK

They are arguably the most accomplished Asian football team, but South Korea face a tough task if they are to progress from the group phase at the 2022 World Cup.

The squad is coached by Paulo Bento, the former Portugal manager who was charged with leading the national team to Qatar when he replaced Shin Tae-yong, whose time was up after the 2018 tournament.

Dubbed the most under-rated striker on the planet, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is the highlight of the squad.

In 2018, he was pivotal to South Korea stunning Germany, knocking them out of the group stage in Russia.

The key question is whether he can elevate his explosive Premier League form to the biggest stage of all.

Required surgery on a fractured eye socket put his World Cup with South Korea in serious jeopardy, after the Tottenham Hotspur forward was injured during his team's Champions League win at Marseille. But following surgery, Son is working towards his recovery and has been duly selected for his national team, to the widespread relief of his compatriots.

The team is recognised by Fifa as Korea Republic.

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun

Defenders: Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul

Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu.

Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

What are South Korea's fixtures?

What is South Korea's World Cup record?

South Korea made their World Cup debut in 1954 and have competed in the most editions of any Asian country.

They have taken part in nine consecutive showpieces, finishing in the group stage every time except for in 2010 when they made the Round of 16 and in 2002 when they finished fourth place, their best result.

Their form coming into Qatar is a mixed bag, with this year's international friendlies seeing them draw to Costa Rica and Paraguay, beat Egypt 4-1 and Chile 2-0, and defeats to Brazil and UAE.

Latest odds

Son Hueng-min to outscore his peers at the World Cup? Find the latest top scorer odds here

South Korea are currently a best price of 250/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 10/3

Argentina 11/2

France 8/1

England 8/1

Spain 8/1

Germany 11/1

Information correct as of November 21