South Korea vs Bahrain LIVE! Asian Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

South Korea vs Bahrain LIVE!

South Korea today kick off their Asian Cup campaign against Bahrain as they look to win the tournament for the first time in 64 years, having finished as runners-up four times since. Heung-min Son, the Tottenham captain, and Bayern Munich's Min-Jae Kim after the key stars on show this morning.

The Tigers of Asia head to Qatar in fine form, having won six on the bounce and most recently beat Iraq in their final pre-tournament warm-up game. Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann will know his side, considered second-favourites to lift the trophy behind Japan, must start on the front foot.

Bahrain, known as the Pearl Divers, have lost three on the spin before making the short trip to Qatar and have failed to score in each of those defeats. They have an uphill task to kick off their tournament with a point given the huge gulf in class between the nations. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

South Korea vs Bahrain latest updates

Kick-off time: 11.30 GMT, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

How to watch in UK: TrillerTV

South Korea team news

Bahrain team news

Score prediction

Bahrain

09:59 , Dom Smith

Bahrain are managed by former Spain international Juan Antonio Pizzi, the man who managed Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Bahrain lost to Angola as they prepared for this tournament, extending their losing streak to three games.

Bahrain manager Juan Antonio Pizzi (Getty Images)

Venue

09:47 , Dom Smith

The match will take place at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, which was not one of the stadia Qatar used to host the 2022 winter World Cup.

The 15,000-seater arena was opened in 1975 and has already hosted an Asian Cup match, with Group B sides Uzbekistan and Syria playing out a 0-0 draw there on Saturday. Let's hope that's no unlucky omen for another goalless game today...

Head to head record (H2H) history and results

09:36 , Dom Smith

In five previous meetings between South Korea and Bahrain, here is the breakdown of the results:

South Korea wins: 3

Draws: 1

Bahrain wins: 1

Story continues

South Korea predicted line-up

09:31 , Dom Smith

Left-back Kim Jun-su is reportedly an injury doubt ahead of this game, but Son is expected, as ever, to lead his side out.

Predicted South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Seol Young-woo, Jung Seung-hyun, Kim Young-gwon, Park Yong-woo; Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Hong Hyun-seok, Lee Ki-je; Heung-min Son, Lee Jae-sung

Latest odds

09:25 , Dom Smith

South Korea certainly come into the game as clear favourites, and that is reflected in the odds below.

South Korea to win: 2/17

Draw: 11/2

Bahrain to win: 13/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Prediction

09:20 , Dom Smith

This will be just the sixth meeting in the history of these two nations.

Standard Sport predicts a South Korea victory, but by what scoreline?

Take a look here...

South Korea's draw ahead

09:15 , Dom Smith

Heung-min Son's South Korea have a kind-looking draw on paper in Group E, where they have been placed alongside Malaysia, Jordan and today's opponents Bahrain. They will be looking to get off to a strong start at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan, taking control of the group.

How to watch

09:08 , Dom Smith

Viewers in the UK can follow this match on the streaming service TrillerTV. All the details can be found here...

How to watch South Korea vs Bahrain

Welcome

09:01 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Asian Cup clash between South Korea and Bahrain.

Not since 1960 have South Korea won this tournament, finishing as runners-up a remarkable four times since - is this the year for Heung-min Son & Co?

They have a kind opening clash to settle the nerves, with Bahrain making the short trip to host nation Qatar.

Kick-off is at 11.30am GMT, so stick with us.