South Korea v Ghana

South Korea forward Son Heung-min wore a mask in the opening game to protect his recently fractured eye socket

TEAM NEWS

South Korea forward Hwan Hee-chan is not expected to recover from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss the opening draw with Uruguay.

Hwang Ui-jo could be replaced by Cho Gue-sung in attack.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew and defender Seidu Alidu trained separately on Friday but both are expected to be available.

Ayew, Alidu, Inaki Williams and Mohammad Kudus are one booking away from suspension.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

South Korea's draw with Uruguay was goalless, but it wasn't dull. They had some chances, it's just they didn't take any of them.

They will probably feel they have to beat Ghana to give themselves a chance of getting out of a very open group, but it is going to be close.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions for the second round of World Cup games

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew

MATCH FACTS

South Korea and Ghana have met in six official international matches, all friendlies. Both teams have recorded three wins.

The South Koreans failed to muster an attempt on target in their goalless draw with Uruguay.

Ghana are winless in their last five World Cup games (D2, L3).

South Korea can go three consecutive World Cup matches without defeat for just the second time.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds