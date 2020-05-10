South Korea takes first cautious steps into a post-Covid world

Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

On a recent evening in Seoul, colleagues and students sat around plastic tables outside restaurants, their chatter interrupted only by the filling of tiny glasses with soju spirit.

They had something to celebrate. Last week, South Korea, once the hardest-hit country outside China, took a cautious first step into a post-coronavirus world, less than four months since it reported its first case.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Six weeks of strict social distancing has been replaced by a recommendation to practise “routine distancing” – a more relaxed regime that authorities hope will prevent a recurrence of a virus that 51 million South Koreans appear to have seen off.

Workers have returned to offices, and museums and libraries have reopened, as a semblance of civic life returns to the capital and other cities.

“I’d been preparing to open my pizzeria for months when the outbreak began,” said Yang Ji-Hyuk, a restaurateur in Hanam city, east of Seoul. “I had to wait for a while, but I decided to open it this week as I feel things are slowly getting back to normal. I hope to cash in on deliveries, because people are still being careful.”

This week, the first of the country’s 5.5 million children will begin a phased return to school. Air travel – one of the most conspicuous victims of the pandemic – no longer seems fanciful, with airlines resuming popular domestic routes and hotels reporting a surge in bookings.

Even in the south-eastern city of Daegu, once the centre of the country’s outbreak, the local baseball team, the Samsung Lions, began their season, albeit in an empty stadium where the scoreboard thanked local medical staff who had been barely able to cope with the influx of patients just weeks earlier.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors play Suwon Samsung Bluewings at the empty Jeonju world cup stadium in Jeonju, South Korea, last Friday. Photograph: Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA

After a delay of more than two months, the professional football league kicked off last Friday, under similar conditions. This week, South Korea will become the first country since the outbreak to host a women’s professional golf tournament.

Story continues

These are the modest rewards for a national assault on a virus that has seen governments in other countries – still battling with large daily rises in infections and deaths – looking on with envy.

Sobered by its encounter with the 2015 outbreak of Middle East respiratory syndrome, which killed 36 South Koreans and infected 186, the government acted with speed and precision when the first Covid-19 clusters were traced to a church in Daegu in mid-February.

By late March, daily infections were being counted in the dozens, and had dropped to single digits on most days over the past fortnight – and all without a full European-style lockdown. Then, earlier this month, a day passed without a single domestically transmitted infection for the first time since February.

Health authorities tested people at drive-through and walk-through centres, reaching more than 20,000 tests a day by the end of February. Positive cases were followed by extensive contract tracing, and an app sent out alerts about the recent whereabouts of infected people.

The government convinced tens of millions of citizens to alter their behaviour, setting out clear guidelines for physical distancing. Schools, churches, gyms and bars were closed, sports competitions and concerts postponed, and companies urged to allow their employees to work remotely.

If we relax too soon we could easily go back to a bad situation. We are all being careful, all the time Jung Jaeman, IT worker

In all, South Korea has reported almost 11,000 cases and 256 deaths – vastly lower tolls than those still rising in the US, Britain and parts of Europe.

But fears that moving too quickly, too soon, could lead to a second wave of infections means the virus is expected to influence social interactions for some time.

Children who have not been inside a classroom since early March will have to wear masks, keep their distance from their friends, and wipe their desks with disinfectant first thing every morning. And while the thud of bat against ball last week was a welcome respite for those starved of live sport, fans will have to follow their team’s fortunes on TV or online for the time being.

As South Korea’s prime minister, Chung Sye-kyun, said as the government announced its easing of social distancing measures: “We are not at the stage where we can relax.”

A reminder of the risks came on Saturday when Seoul ordered the capital’s bars and clubs be shut again after a cluster of cases linked to a 29-year-old man who visited multiple nightclubs last weekend.

Caution was evident in Seoul’s upmarket Gangnam district, where there were noticeably more people on the street than a week earlier, but still far fewer than before the outbreak. Most wore masks, and discreetly steered clear of anyone whose face wasn’t protected.

“Although the number of infected people is very low compared with other countries, nothing has loosened up at work and we’re still being told to avoid big gatherings,” said IT worker Jung Jaeman. “If we relax too soon we could easily go back to a bad situation. We are all being careful, all the time.”

Extra reporting from Seoul by Nemo Kim