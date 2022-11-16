South Korea star Heung-min Son pictured training in face mask for first time ahead of World Cup

South Korea and Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has been pictured for the first time training in a face mask ahead of the World Cup.

The 30-year-old has not played for Spurs since fracturing an eye socket playing against Marseille in the Champions League earlier this month, but last week declared himself fit for the mid-season tournament.

Son swiftly underwent an operation on the damaged area and was subsequently ruled out of Tottenham's following three games before the break.

Upon announcing his squad for the World Cup on Saturday, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento said of Son's fitness: "We are in contact with him, with the Tottenham medical department, but about the exact time, the exact day he can train with the team.

Here's Son's photo with the mask, today.



Several Korean media covering Son on site wrote "Son looked bright and seemed okay"



(Photo credit = Newsis and Yonhap news) @Sonny7 #sonheungmin pic.twitter.com/5h5WJcygFg — 이성모 (Sungmo Lee) (@Sungmo_Lee) November 16, 2022

"We need to analyse day-by-day his situation. We have time to decide and the most important is he recovers as well as possible, he feels comfortable and then we will take the final decision."

South Korea's opening Group H match is against Uruguay on November 24, before facing Ghana on November 28 and Portugal on December 2.