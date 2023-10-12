How South Korea is slashing mortgage rates to spark a baby boom

In the capital Seoul, the fertility rate stands at 0.59 — countries need a rate of around 2.1 to preserve the population - Matthew Ashmore/Alamy Stock Photo

Most expecting parents prepare for sleepless nights, frozen dinners and perpetual piles of laundry. But for young couples in South Korea, cheaper mortgage deals also await.

It is one of the many bonuses that come with being a new parent there – on top of monthly cash stipends, heavily subsidised childcare, and specialised postpartum centres offering hotel-style care.

Faced with one of the world’s lowest fertility rates, the South Korean government is desperately trying to spark a baby boom. The number of children a woman is expected to bear during her lifetime stood at 0.78 in 2022.

In the capital Seoul, the average is 0.59. Countries need a rate of around 2.1 to preserve the population.

Korean couples have partially blamed a lack of affordable family-sized homes for the baby bust. It is why new parents will now be eligible to apply for a mortgage with a rate between 1.6pc and 3.3pc for five years, if they have had a child in the last two years and together earn no more than 130 million won (£782,212) annually. That is around one to three percentage points cheaper than loans offered by commercial banks.

If a parent already benefiting from the special mortgage has another child, the government will cut the rate by another 20 basis points and extend the borrowing period by five years.

These low-cost loans and cash payouts are designed to entice young people to get married and start families. In Busan, South Korea’s second largest city, the government gives a separate cash bonus to women who have given birth at least three times, which increased recently from 500,000 won (£300) to 10 million won.

The country’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, wants to pay households even more to have a child.

He said in March: “We must objectively reassess our low-birth policies on the basis of scientific grounds and properly figure out the cause for their failures.”

So far, the South Korean government has said their plans will concentrate on child care, education, parental leave, flexible working hours, housing and improving access to fertility treatments.

In Seoul, the mayor has proposed easing visa restrictions to help import foreign nannies, while some rural authorities offer subsidies to men seeking out foreign brides.

South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has launched a number of initiatives to tackle the root causes of low birth rates - Mick Tsikas/Shutterstock

Across the country, the government will also roll out an expansion of a monthly allowance for parents with a child aged below one, increasing from 700,000 won to one million, and for a one-year-old from 350,000 won to 500,000.

On top of this, the South Korean government is planning an increase in parental leave to 18 months and its spring budget for next year has outlined proposals to inject nine trillion won into “housing stability” for families with a newborn child under two.

It also plans to reduce income requirements for purchasing or leasing houses, as well as prioritise the housing supply system for new parents.

Like in Britain, a shortage of affordable, family-sized homes is eroding young people’s desire and ability to raise children. Household debt reached 206pc of disposable income in 2021, well above even the 148pc in Britain. Around 60pc of South Korean housing loans are variable, which means household finances are hit faster when rates rise.

In South Korea, the housing problem is exacerbated by the country’s unique rental system, known as “jeonse”. This is when tenants pay big lump sums to their landlords, as high as 80pc of the value of a property, which is then returned to them after a fixed period, for example two years.

For landlords, this acts as an effective interest free loan. For tenants, there is a risk that stretched landlords fail to return the deposits, especially as interest rates rise. Insurance claims for failed “jeonse” repayments more than doubled last year to 1.17 trillion won, according to Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation, one of the country’s biggest guarantors.

Tenants in their 20s and 30s accounted for 70pc of claims made.

In both countries, childcare costs have added to the problem.

In Britain, full-time nursery fees for a child under two cost £1,106 per month on average and around 1.5 million women are not in work because they are looking after their family or home, compared with 240,000 men, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, a survey of 27,000 parents by campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed last year found almost two-thirds of families spent more on childcare than housing.

The British government has offered some help – from April 2024, parents of two-year-olds will be able to access a reduced 15 hours of free childcare a week, which the Government estimates will help 285,000 families.

A further 640,000 parents of children aged between nine months and two years will have to wait until September 2024 for the same benefit.

Currently eligible parents of three and four-year-olds are entitled to 30 hours of free childcare each week, for 38 weeks a year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced this year the scheme would be extended to all children over the age of nine months and up to the age of five, which could save a family with a two-year-old child an average of £6,500 a year, assuming they use 35 hours of childcare every week.

But the headline promise of 30 free hours will not be available to children under three years old until September 2025 – at least a year after the next general election.

What is most important is to give people the “trust and confidence” that the state can care for their children, President Yoon told Korea’s Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Committee this year .

“I believe that is the country’s basic duty to help children grow up in a positive way,” he said.

Whether this idea can attract the same political momentum in Westminster remains to be seen. While South Korea has spent more than 280 trillion won since 2006 to make it easier for its young people to start families, in Britain experts have repeatedly warned the money allocated to Britain’s childcare sector is dangerously insufficient.

The Confederation of British Industry recommended the Government invest £8.9bn into the early years sector, almost double the £4.6bn outlined in the last budget.

