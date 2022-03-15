South Korea to allow fully vaccinated travelers to visit without a quarantine period

More than two years after the onset of the pandemic, South Korea is getting ready to make travel easier for international tourists.

Starting April 1, travelers who have been fully vaccinated overseas and registered their vaccination history with South Korea's Q-Code website will be able to enter the country without a seven-day quarantine period.

Travelers who have completed a two-dose vaccine series at least 14 days before their trip will be considered fully vaccinated. A one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be accepted. If more than 180 days have passed since a traveler completed their initial vaccination series, they will need a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

Overseas travelers will receive a QR code through the Q-Code system, which can be scanned at immigration, according to the Korea Tourism Organization's website. The Q-Code system will ask for information such as a passport number, departure country, airline, phone number and vaccine records.

Travelers arriving by plane will need to show proof of a negative PCR coronavirus test taken no more than 48 hours before departure. Children under the age of 6 do not need a coronavirus test to enter.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in the Republic of Korea says passengers may also face "temperature screening, health questionnaires, quarantines, and/or COVID-tests, depending on points of departure, visa status, and nationality" upon arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers and as well as all travelers from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Myanmar – regardless of vaccination status – are still required to quarantine.

Delta Air Lines offers flights between the U.S. and Seoul and airline president Glen Hauenstein cited the country's new travel measures as another positive sign of the travel rebound during an investor conference in New York on Tuesday.

The easing of restrictions comes as South Korea faces its largest COVID surge yet. The country reported a record-high 383,651 cases on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There were 293 deaths reported Monday, also a record high.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says South Korea has "very high" COVID levels, and says U.S. travelers should avoid the country.

"If you must travel to South Korea, make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travel," the CDC says on its website.

