South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 80 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims.

Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Emergency services at the scene following the crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district (EPA)

Emergency services treat injured people (Getty Images)

“A number of people fell during a Halloween festival, and we have a large number of casualties,” said Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station.

Many of those caught up in the stampede suffered cardiac arrest, officials said.

The crush happened when a densely packed crowd of mostly young people began surging forward in an alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in the Itaewon district popular for its nightlife.

An estimated 100,000 people had flocked to Itaewon’s streets for the Halloween festivities, many wearing masks or fancy dress.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event struggling to control the crowds.

Some of those injured are carried away from the scene (Getty Images)

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.

Moon Ju-young, 21, said there were clear signs of trouble in the alleys before the crush. “It was at least more than 10 times crowded than usual,” he said.

More than 400 emergency workers from around the country, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were sent to treat the injured.

The easing of Covid restrictions meant thousands had gone out to celebrate Halloween (Reuters)

Ambulances lined-up in the streets, police turned out in force and emergency workers moved the injured onto stretchers. At least two foreigners were among the dead.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to a bar after hearing a celebrity was visiting.

One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were pushed by others.

A man receives medical help after the crush (Reuters)

The survivor, whose surname was Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour-and-a-half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.

A makeshift morgue was set up in a building next to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the disaster is ongoing.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak described what happened as horrific. “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time,” he tweeted.

An empty street after the dead and injured had been moved away (Getty Images)

US president Joe Biden and his wife sent their condolences and wrote: “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured.”

The disaster is among the deadliest in South Korea since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol called for officials to ensure swift treatment for the injured and to review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the health ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams.