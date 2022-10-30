South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Jane Dalton
·3 min read

At least 153 people have been killed and 80 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims.

Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Emergency services at the scene following the crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district (EPA)
Emergency services treat injured people (Getty Images)
“A number of people fell during a Halloween festival, and we have a large number of casualties,” said Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station.

Many of those caught up in the stampede suffered cardiac arrest, officials said.

The crush happened when a densely packed crowd of mostly young people began surging forward in an alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in the Itaewon district popular for its nightlife.

An estimated 100,000 people had flocked to Itaewon’s streets for the Halloween festivities, many wearing masks or fancy dress.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event struggling to control the crowds.

Some of those injured are carried away from the scene (Getty Images)
Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.

Moon Ju-young, 21, said there were clear signs of trouble in the alleys before the crush. “It was at least more than 10 times crowded than usual,” he said.

More than 400 emergency workers from around the country, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were sent to treat the injured.

The easing of Covid restrictions meant thousands had gone out to celebrate Halloween (Reuters)
Ambulances lined-up in the streets, police turned out in force and emergency workers moved the injured onto stretchers. At least two foreigners were among the dead.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to a bar after hearing a celebrity was visiting.

One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were pushed by others.

A man receives medical help after the crush (Reuters)
The survivor, whose surname was Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour-and-a-half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.

A makeshift morgue was set up in a building next to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the disaster is ongoing.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak described what happened as horrific. “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time,” he tweeted.

An empty street after the dead and injured had been moved away (Getty Images)
US president Joe Biden and his wife sent their condolences and wrote: “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured.”

The disaster is among the deadliest in South Korea since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol called for officials to ensure swift treatment for the injured and to review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the health ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams.

  • Itaewon crowd crush: 'I was trying to do CPR, but they were both dead'

    Witnesses describe the horror of being jammed in a crowd who had gone to celebrate Halloween.

  • South Korea declares national period of mourning after Halloween crowd crush kills 153

    President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed condolences to the victims and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured in a statement on Sunday, before visiting the scene of the crowd crush. "A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night." Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said the number of deaths could rise and that an unspecified number of the injured were in critical condition - with at least 50 people being treated for cardiac arrest.

  • South Korea stampede: What we know so far about the crowd crush that left dozens dead

    Dozens of mostly young people have been left dead in a crowd crush at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul - with more than 1,700 emergency workers deployed to the scene. Officials say the stampede took place after a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during festivities. Here, Sky News looks at how and what possibly caused the tragedy - which is being touted as one of South Korea's biggest-ever disasters.

  • UPDATE 9-Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead

    At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said. A further 65 people were injured in the melee in Seoul's Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID restrictions and social distancing.

  • Seoul Halloween stampede updates: At least 146 dead in crowd surge, officials say

    At least 146 people are dead and 150 are injured after being crushed in a crowd during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials in South Korea said, as the death toll in the tragedy continues to rise. The victims are largely in their 20s, according to the National Fire Agency. More deaths were feared in the stampede, officials said during a prior update when the casualties stood at 120 dead and 100 injured.

  • At Least 120 People Killed and More Than 100 Injured in South Korea During Halloween Event

    The deadly crowd surge occurred in the narrow alley in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul on Saturday, leaving the South Korean President to send a disaster medical team assistant as a result

  • Photos: Halloween stampede in Seoul kills at least 146, injures 150 more

    A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.

  • South Korea mourns, wants answers after Halloween crush kills 153

    Shocked family members collected bodies, parents searched for children and a country sought answers on Sunday after at least 153 people were crushed to death when a crowd in South Korea surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities. President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning and designated Seoul's popular Itaewon district a disaster zone after the Saturday night disaster. A huge crowd celebrating in Itaewon surged into an alley, killing at least 153 people, most of them in their 20s, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise.

  • At least 146 people dead, hundreds injured in South Korea following Halloween crowd crush

  • Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead

    At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said. A further 65 people were injured in the melee in Seoul's Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID restrictions and social distancing.

  • Multiple Deaths Reported in Overcrowding During Halloween Festivities in Seoul's Itaewon Neighborhood

    At least 59 people were killed and dozens needed emergency medical attention in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, October 29, after overcrowding during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon neighborhood, Yonhap reported.Yonhap reported at least 59 people were killed, citing the fire authority. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who was visiting Europe, was expected to return after the incident, reports said.Videos posted by Twitter user @janelles_story show panicked people trying to push through dense crowds in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul and emergency vehicles. The poster said that in the moment they “had no idea” that the situation was “truly unsafe and serious.”Other social media posts from the area show multiple people receiving CPR on the sidewalk. Credit: @janelles_story via Storyful

  • South Korea Halloween crush kills 120, injures 100 - officials

    Videos show body bags and people being treated on the streets, surrounded by large crowds.

