South Fort Worth apartment fire leaves 48 residents displaced, officials say

Over 125 firefighters and 44 fire apparatuses responded to a south Fort Worth fire Thursday night that displaced residents from two dozen apartments.

The blaze broke out around 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Way.

“Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and heavy fire from the roof of a three-story, multi-unit apartment building. The fire quickly turned defensive (which means that all fire personnel exited the building and fought the fire from outside the structure),” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The Fort Worth Fire Department called for a second, then third, alarm. Crews battled the flames for over an hour and a half before the fire was under control.

The fire department said about 48 people were displaced, but there were no recorded injuries to residents or firefighters.

The Greater North Texas chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents whose apartments were damaged or destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.