South Florida PGA pro lives every golfer's worst nightmare, shoots 17 on par-4

Every sport has its own nightmare scenario. A pitcher serving up home run after home run. A quarterback throwing interception after interception. A basketball player missing basket after basket.

A South Florida PGA pro named Ben DeArmond lived out golf’s nightmare scenario on Thursday. He was playing in the Web.com Tour’s Lecom Suncoast Classic, and shot a 17 on a par-4.

It was just DeArmond’s second hole of the entire tournament at Lakewood National Golf Club, with water to the right and out of bounds to the left. That alone should tell a little about how things got out of control.

DeArmond hit his first tee shot into the water. He failed to clear the water from the rough on the second shot, and then hit it into the water a third time. Then he went back to the tee and tried to clear the water from there, but no dice: the ball got wet again. He returned to the rough for shots five and six, which also hit the water. He finally managed to clear it on the seventh shot.

DeArmond told the Associated Press that his experience on the second hole taught him that nerves are a real thing. “I’ve never made a 17 in my life, not even when I started playing golf.”

After shooting a 17 on a par-4 hole at the Lecom Suncoast Classic , Ben DeArmond shot just plus-6 on the other 17 holes. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

The rest of the course didn’t go perfectly for DeArmond, but it went better than the second hole. He shot plus-6 on the other 17 holes, which is better than a few other golfers did — including two-time major tournament winner Angel Cabrera.

DeArmond’s 91 in Round 1 landed him in last place at plus-19. But DeArmond managed to see the humor in the situation — or at least his father did. Via the Associated Press:

“My own dad called me ‘Roy’ a couple of holes later, so he referenced Roy McAvoy,” said DeArmond, referring to the character played by Kevin Costner who repeatedly hit into the water on the last hole of the U.S. Open. “I couldn’t get it up in the air even with a 5-iron, so I’m not used to that. Just went a little numb. But we got through it, had a good back nine. So I’ll be back tomorrow.”

That DeArmond managed to laugh at his father invoking a famous scene of cinematic golf failure (instead of perhaps chasing him around the course while brandishing a golf club like a broadsword) is a credit to him. But DeArmond seems to have taken the best lesson from this entire experience.

“If you learn anything from me today, it’s don’t withdraw, don’t give up, have fun with it,” DeArmond said. “It’s a game. Everybody has a bad day, a bad hole — even the worst hole of your life. So you have to move on.”

That’s one of the great things about sports. There’s always another game, another tournament, another chance to try and do better. One disastrous hole isn’t representative of DeArmond’s talent and skill. By not giving up and continuing to play he showed that bad moments can happen, but they don’t have to define you.

