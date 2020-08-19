South Florida hospitals, facing financial gap, re-start surgeries as COVID cases drop

South Florida hospitals are slowly resuming elective surgeries for a second time, after a summer surge of COVID-19 cases forced Miami’s largest hospitals to halt non-emergency medical procedures and call for reinforcements from out-of-state nurses in July.

The middle of August has brought some relief, with a fourth consecutive week of declining COVID patient admissions to hospitals, easing pressure on healthcare workers and coinciding with declines in new case totals, the percentage of tests coming back positive and general demand for testing.

But without a vaccine for the disease and with intensive care units still caring for the most severely ill COVID patients, hospital administrators are balancing the need to resume surgeries against a warning from the White House of a potential third spike in hospitalizations this fall, when flu season begins.

Memorial Healthcare System, the public hospital network for South Broward County, was one of the hardest hit hospital groups in South Florida, filling to capacity last month, prompting administrators to active their emergency plans to create more room by filling conference rooms and auditoriums with beds.

Nearly half of all patients admitted for COVID at Memorial Healthcare hospitals in Pembroke Pines and Miramar last month came from Northwest Miami-Dade.

Dr. Stanley Marks, chief medial officer for the hospital network, said Memorial is “winding down” those areas converted for patient care, but they will remain ready for the foreseeable future.

“They’re not going to be dismantled,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House coronavirus adviser, said this month that no one can predict how bad the pandemic will get this fall, when some schools and businesses reopen and the cool weather sends more people indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.

With Labor Day and flu season nearing, and as more of South Florida reopens, Marks said he’s concerned that some people will stop doing the things that helped bring down cases, namely social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.

South Florida hospitals voluntarily halted non-emergency surgeries in July, after a June COVID surge boiled over and far exceeded the peaks the healthcare facilities saw in the spring. They did it to ensure space to treat patients and conserve personal protective equipment, such as gowns and masks. But the decision was a blow to hospitals’ finances.

Hospitals statewide had already been forced to cancel non-emergency surgeries from March 20 until May 4, following an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, leading to a loss of revenue for hospitals from cardiac surgeries, hip and knee replacements and other procedures.

With a second, bigger surge of COVID cases in June, and South Florida at the epicenter, Miami-Dade and Broward hospitals suspended surgeries once again — adding to the revenue losses of the first shut down, said Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, which represents 14 of the state’s public hospitals, teaching hospitals and children’s hospitals.

“Our hospitals have still not made up the losses they incurred from March 20 to May 4,” he said, during a press conference Aug. 13 to call attention to the lack of funds received by Florida hospitals through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act, which set aside more than $175 billion hospitals and other healthcare providers.

Senior said that members of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance, including Memorial Healthcare and Miami-Dade’s Jackson Health System, are likely to lose more than $1.5 billion in revenues when combining the two periods of canceled surgeries.

Based on those losses, Senior estimates that Florida hospitals collectively have lost about $7 billion in revenue due to COVID, and received about $4 billion in CARES Act funds. About $125 billion in CARES Act funds have already been disbursed to hospitals, and Senior is actively campaigning for Florida hospitals to receive their “fair share,” he said.

South Florida hospitals gradually resume non-emergency surgeries

The region’s largest hospitals are continuing to act in near lockstep, with Memorial, Jackson Health and Baptist Health South Florida all gradually resuming elective surgeries this week.

Story continues