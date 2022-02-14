South Florida expects a cool Valentine’s Day, followed by warmer days and midweek rain

Keep your umbrellas handy, folks.

A rainy Wednesday will get in the way of a mostly warm week in South Florida with highs in the 80s — but first expect a chilly and sunny early Monday morning with lows in the low and mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

In Miami-Dade County, the sunny skies should continue in the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s, the weather agency reported, and it will be mostly cloudy at night with lows around 60. In Broward, the highs will be around 70 and the lows in the upper 50s.

“It will be cool but gorgeous for Valentine’s Day,” NBC 6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin said on Twitter.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy and breezy in both counties with highs in the mid-70s followed by lows in the upper 60s and some rain, the weather agency reported.

There will be an even higher chance of rain and a potential thunderstorm on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s, said forecaster George Rizzuto of the National Weather Service in Miami.

At night, it won’t rain as much and lows will be in the lower 70s, according to the agency.

“For the most part it will be relatively benign weather conditions for the rest of the week,” Rizzuto said.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s followed by a night with lows in the lower 70s in Miami-Dade and Broward, according to the weather agency.

Highs in the lower and mid-80s are also expected on Friday and Saturday, according to the agency, with a few clouds and a chance of rain. The lows are forecast to be in the upper 60s.