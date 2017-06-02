South Florida beats Bethune-Cookman 9-1 in NCAA regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Duke Stunkel Jr. had a career-high four hits and South Florida scored in the first four innings on the way to a 9-1 win over Bethune-Cookman on Friday in the opening game of the Gainesville Regional.

Stunkel, a junior outfielder, also had a two-run home run in the second inning as the second-seeded Bulls (42-17) piled up 14 hits. Coco Montes had two hits and two RBIs and Chris Chatfield added a two-run homer in the sixth.

Phoenix Sanders (6-2) threw seven shutout innings and allowed just five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Chase DeBonis homered in the ninth to account for the lone run for the third-seeded Wildcats (33-24). Austin Garcia and Nate Sterijevski had two hits apiece.

Anthony Maldonado (8-4) allowed four runs in 1 1/3 innings in taking the loss.