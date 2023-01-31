South End to shine brightly with return of interactive light display
A stretch of the public trail that winds through the heart of Charlotte is about to get brighter when the Rail Trail Lights returns for its fourth year.
From Feb. 3-19, six never-before-seen interactive installations by local artists will be on display along the Charlotte Rail Trail in South End.
Here’s where you can find the exhibitions:
Flower Child
Location: 1537 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wedge Patio
Location: 1537 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Kingston Connection
Location: 118 E Kingston Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Design Center Plaza
Location: 1920 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Atherton Mill Plaza
Location: 2102 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Artwork is illuminated at dusk nightly. On Friday and Saturday nights, select locations will host family-friendly programming including live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atherton Mill Plaza.
The artists, all from the Carolinas, were selected through a competitive process.