South-east Queensland floods: what’s happened and which areas could be hit next?

Photograph: Dan Peled/Getty Images

Six people have died in Queensland with fears thousands of Brisbane properties could be inundated by flood waters on Sunday





South-east Queensland has faced several days of intense rain, with flooding expected to continue and move into northern New South Wales on Sunday.

Here’s a summary of events so far:

Six people have died in Queensland. A 37-year-old Brisbane man died on Sunday morning in Indooroopilly after his car was submerged in floodwaters. It was the second death in Brisbane after a man was killed in Stones Corner on Friday night. There have been two deaths in Gympie, one in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, and an SES worker who died while trying to rescue a family at Coolana, west of Ipswich.

A 54-year-old man also died in flood waters on the NSW central coast on Friday night, taking the total toll to seven.

Gympie has recorded its highest flood in a century. The Mary River had hit 22.91 metres by Sunday morning, exceeding the 1999 floods (21.95 metres), as well as subsequent floods in 2011 and 2013, and the highest level recorded since 1898. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the town on Saturday afternoon with water levels expected to continue to rise on Sunday.

Thousands of homeowners are on alert in Brisbane. On Saturday night, the Brisbane lord mayor, Adrian Schrinner, warned that council modelling forecast thousands of Brisbane properties in dozens of suburbs were at risk of flooding on Sunday morning. High tide was expected at 7.30am on Sunday (8.30am AEDT).

Flood warnings were current for many Queensland rivers on Sunday morning. This included major warnings for the Mary, Logan, Bremer, Mooloolah, Noosa and Maroochy rivers, and Warrill and Coochin creeks.

Northern NSW is also facing flood warnings on Sunday, with six-hour rainfalls of 250mm possible. With the weather system tracking south, there were warnings in place for flooding at locations including Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Tenterfield, Murwillumbah, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.