South-east Queensland braces for major flooding as storms and heavy rain lash state

Eden Gillespie
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Jono Searle/AAP</span>
Dozens of roads cut off across the state as meteorologists warn of severe deluge at Laidley and Cooby creeks


Emergency alerts have been issued for parts of south-east Queensland, as the state continues to experience heavy downpours.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services now have emergency alerts in place for the Lockyer Valley and Cooby Creek, near Toowoomba.

Authorities are urging residents near Cooby Creek to secure property and prepare to move to higher ground if the situation worsens, as Cooby Dam is currently spilling.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is also expected to continue across the Lockyer Valley region for the next couple of days.

Multiple roads have already been cut by the flooding and road closures have been put in place.

Meteorologists warned of major flooding at Laidley Creek, south-west of Brisbane, for Thursday morning, with minor to moderate flooding expected along Lockyer Creek, Bremer River, Warrill Creek and the lower Brisbane River.

Severe thunderstorms were forecast for Queensland’s central coast and Whitsundays region, with dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding also a possibility.

Intense rainfall caused interruptions to transport and flooded dozens of roads across the state.

Related: Queensland floods: woman dies after vehicle is swept away as more heavy rain forecast

All CityCat and ferry services were suspended in Brisbane, with totals of 50mm forecast for Brisbane on Thursday.

Gold Coast beaches were closed as dangerous surf and huge swell were expected along the coastline.

Flood waters claimed the life of a woman on Wednesday after a dual ute was swept away north of Mackay. Two passengers, a man and a woman, escaped the vehicle and were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

It came after a man in his 20s was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after a dramatic rescue from flood waters in Mount Isa. The man was rescued on Monday after clinging to reeds along a river for half an hour.

While the far west starts to dry out, the Bureau of Meteorology warned the rain would continue to fall.

Heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms were forecast for the central, southern and south-east regions of Queensland on Thursday.

“These could produce damaging wind gusts and also intense rainfall that could lead to life-threatening flash flooding,” meteorologist Christie Johnson said.

“Moving into Friday, we see the focus move to the south-east and, after that, the system moves away to the east and conditions improve on the weekend.”

Rainfall totals across the east of the state were generally between 50 and 70 mm, with areas between the Daintree and Mackay, the Sunshine Coast and central Queensland recording more than 100mm on Wednesday.

Australian Associated Press contributed to this report

