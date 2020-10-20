South East Asian Designers Invented Nap Dresses, Pajamas, and Comfort, Basically

Kelly Chiello/InStyle.com/Courtesy

Within weeks of the quarantine that began in March, I was over sweats. Perhaps the novelty wore off so quickly because I’ve worked from home for years. But once the opportunity and incentive to put on pretty dresses was confiscated, I found myself searching for a happy medium between the glamour of a cocktail dress and the comfort of old cotton leggings.

I settled on a cobalt blue caftan in heavy silk. When I slipped it on over my head, I was able to pretend that I wasn’t trapped inside by a scary pandemic, but rather choosing to live a glamorous life lounging on a tufted couch sipping tea and reading.

I wasn’t the only one who gravitated toward a modern version of the house dress, which made up a core part of the housewife’s wardrobe in the 1930s and 1940s. I predicted in these pages in April that it was set to make a comeback, along with easy-wash clothing. And so it did. The “nap dress” has been the breakout fashion trend of 2020, propelled by our craving for comfort and beauty wrapped up into one easy piece of clothing.

I’ve realized, looking at the roomy cotton silhouettes, tie-dye techniques, and glamorous pajamas that have taken over our Instagram feeds, that this is the year that American consumers should all fall in love with South Asian fashion, which can fill many of our current cravings for comfortable elegance.

“Comfort and sustainability are two factors that have been ingrained in the psyche of Indians for a long time,” says Dr. Toolika Gupta, Director at the Indian Institute of Craft and Design in Jaipur. “People are very fond of wearing something which is loose and flow-y.”

There are a few reasons the modern Indian woman can be found both at work and at home in elegant cotton separates and dresses, according to Dr. Gupta. “The climate of India is such that if we wear very tight fitting clothes, or if we wear manmade fabrics, it does not suit the skin.” That makes breathable cotton, which gets only more comfortable with each wash, a favorite.

Up until the 1980s, the saree was still the dominant mode of dress for Indian women in the south of the country. That is, until they moved into working in jobs outside the home and needed separates they could buy off the rack and throw in the wash. “Largely, the population that was wearing sarees earlier has mostly switched to kurta pyjama, as a daily garment,” Dr. Gupta says. “It has become a staple across the country. It’s much more comfortable than anything else that we wear, it’s not very expensive, and it looks beautiful.”

