South East Asia and Australia Green Building Materials Market Size Worth $43.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 9.9%: AMR

Based on country, Singapore held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the South East Asia and Australia green building materials market share.

Portland, OR, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the South East Asia and Australia green building materials market garnered $16.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $43.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $16.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $43.3 billion CAGR 9.9% No. of Pages in Report 176 Segments covered Product Type and Country. Drivers Surge in adoption of schemes and development plans to support the growth of green building construction Opportunities Growth in construction sector across South East Asia and Australia Restraints Cost concern and market barriers



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the South East Asia and Australia green building materials market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted in delayed construction projects.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

However, emerging geographic scenarios, enhanced domestic supply chain, and strong public investments are projected to drive the growth of South East Asia and Australia green building materials market in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the South East Asia and Australia green building materials market based on product type and country. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the exterior products segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the South East Asia and Australia green building materials market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the solar products segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on country, Singapore held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the South East Asia and Australia green building materials market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Philippines region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the South East Asia and Australia green building materials market analyzed in the research include PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk, Siam Cement Group, Kee Kiong (A2Z) SDN BHD, Aathworld Sdn Bhd, Interface Inc., PT. Modern Panels Indonesia, Brickworks Building Products Ltd., James Hardie Australia Pty Ltd., GreenPan, CSR Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the South East Asia and Australia green building materials market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

