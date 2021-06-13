South Delhi civic body fines over 600 people after finding mosquito breeding at premises

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Ahead of the onset of monsoon in the national capital, the city's municipal corporations are taking necessary steps to control mosquito breeding and thereby contain vector borne diseases.

The Public Health Department of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has sent 2,580 legal notices and fined 625 people after finding mosquito breeding at their premises.

According to a statement issued by the SDMC, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has asked officials to take necessary steps to stop mosquito breeding ahead of monsoon season.

"Due to favourable conditions like rain, humidity and optimum temperature, mosquito breeding takes place during the season. Aedes mosquito transmits diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya hence the incidence of mosquito breeding increases. Unattended and waste articles like a desert cooler, pots and tires get filled with water and provide an ideal place for mosquito breeding," Bharti said.

"Checking and minimising sources of mosquito breeding is an effective way to prevent and control vector-borne diseases," the SDMC Commissioner said.

"To prevent water collection, filling of ditches should also take place, solid waste should be removed from the parks while waterfalls and fountains should be kept dry. The focus should also be given to check mosquito breeding at construction sites, government offices, hospitals, police stations, DTS bus depots, fire stations, and education institutions," he added.

The statement issued by the SDMC stated that the Public Health Department has contacted 1,157 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to create awareness among people to stop mosquito breeding.

"Public Health Department has also sent 2,580 legal notices and has fined 625 people after finding mosquito breeding at premises. Legal action under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) may be initiated after repeated incidents of mosquito breeding at one place," SDMC said.

The SDMC, this week, has issued notices to institutions like Gurunanak Public school located at Punjabi Bagh, Mata Channan Devi hospital located at Janakpuri, BSES office located at Janakpuri, Janakpuri super specialty hospital, and Tata Power office located at Mayapuri. (ANI)